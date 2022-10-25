Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
WBOC
Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
WBOC
Seaford Neighbors Show Concern or Support for Biogas Facility Expansion
SEAFORD, Del. - Bioenergy Development Company, LLC has proposed to expand its Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford to turn more poultry waste into natural gas and compost. The proposal has gained strong opposition from environmental advocates and some local neighbors, whereas others support the facility's expansion. Jacqueline Kohut, who has...
Cape Gazette
Lewes fire department secures variance to build elevator, deck
Service for others is the motto of the Lewes Fire Department, the longest continuously operating volunteer fire service in Delaware. Ironically, there lies a flaw in the firehouse that prevents members from safely serving the Lewes community – and it has been a part of the building since George H.P Smith was mayor.
The Dispatch
Resort Projects, Initiatives Receive State Funding
OCEAN CITY – A handful of significant projects in the resort area last week got a fiscal shot in the arm from the state as Gov. Larry Hogan announced $72 million in new community development and economic growth projects. Last Friday, Hogan announced $72 million in new funding for...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
The Dispatch
Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee
BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before it was implemented.
The Dispatch
Offshore Fishing Concerns Mount Over Proposed Speed Change; NOAA Planning Restriction To Protect Right Whales
OCEAN CITY — A proposed rule change to save endangered North Atlantic right whales could severely impact the local fishing industry. In an effort to save endangered North Atlantic right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed a 10-knot speed restriction for recreational and commercial vessels over 35 feet in length, down from the current 65 feet. The proposed rule change would expand the go-slow zones to include virtually the entire east coast, including a 90-mile radius, and extend the zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
talbotspy.org
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean
It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Districts Top the List of Slowest School Internet Speeds in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is no secret that many rural areas on Delmarva struggle with broadband internet access. A new study puts the spotlight on average internet speeds inside of Maryland school districts. Several Eastern Shore counties are on the list, with Somerset County Public Schools topping the list for...
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
Cape Gazette
What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware
“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
WBOC
Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End
SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
Cape Gazette
Community solar field planned in Georgetown
If all goes to plan, Georgetown will have one of the first community solar facilities in Sussex County. TurningPoint Energy and landowner Joe Schell are seeking a conditional use and site-plan approval for a community solar energy facility adjacent to Schell’s Sandhill Fields complex off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
WBOC
Rehoboth Giant Supports Community Resource Center
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Community Resource Center has been selected as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin' 4 Program. The Community Resource Center say they will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with a purple tag purchased at the Rehoboth Giant Food location in November.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
Cape Gazette
Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1
Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
WBOC
City Owned Property And Its Future Discussed By City Leaders And The Community
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The future of a controversial property in Cambridge is in question. City leaders are asking for help in deciding what to do with the old Club Du-Jour property. The building stands at 601 Chesapeake Ct. Before tonight's meeting, ideas proposed on flyers were tiny homes, affordable senior...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
It’s Camp Barnes Race Day: 50th Event Takes Place at Georgetown Speedway Tonight
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Camp Barnes Race Day!. Georgetown Speedway fires to life for its final weekend of racing on the 2022 calendar. The 50th Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race begins the Mid-Atlantic Championship weekend at the historic Sussex County half-mile. The J.W. Brown Logging big-block/small-block Modifieds...
virginiamercury.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
