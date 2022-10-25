ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenwick Island, DE

WBOC

Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Seaford Neighbors Show Concern or Support for Biogas Facility Expansion

SEAFORD, Del. - Bioenergy Development Company, LLC has proposed to expand its Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford to turn more poultry waste into natural gas and compost. The proposal has gained strong opposition from environmental advocates and some local neighbors, whereas others support the facility's expansion. Jacqueline Kohut, who has...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes fire department secures variance to build elevator, deck

Service for others is the motto of the Lewes Fire Department, the longest continuously operating volunteer fire service in Delaware. Ironically, there lies a flaw in the firehouse that prevents members from safely serving the Lewes community – and it has been a part of the building since George H.P Smith was mayor.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Resort Projects, Initiatives Receive State Funding

OCEAN CITY – A handful of significant projects in the resort area last week got a fiscal shot in the arm from the state as Gov. Larry Hogan announced $72 million in new community development and economic growth projects. Last Friday, Hogan announced $72 million in new funding for...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee

BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before it was implemented.
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Offshore Fishing Concerns Mount Over Proposed Speed Change; NOAA Planning Restriction To Protect Right Whales

OCEAN CITY — A proposed rule change to save endangered North Atlantic right whales could severely impact the local fishing industry. In an effort to save endangered North Atlantic right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed a 10-knot speed restriction for recreational and commercial vessels over 35 feet in length, down from the current 65 feet. The proposed rule change would expand the go-slow zones to include virtually the entire east coast, including a 90-mile radius, and extend the zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean

It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds

SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware

“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End

SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Community solar field planned in Georgetown

If all goes to plan, Georgetown will have one of the first community solar facilities in Sussex County. TurningPoint Energy and landowner Joe Schell are seeking a conditional use and site-plan approval for a community solar energy facility adjacent to Schell’s Sandhill Fields complex off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Rehoboth Giant Supports Community Resource Center

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Community Resource Center has been selected as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin' 4 Program. The Community Resource Center say they will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with a purple tag purchased at the Rehoboth Giant Food location in November.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1

Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
GEORGETOWN, DE
virginiamercury.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE

