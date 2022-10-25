Read full article on original website
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
wpsdlocal6.com
Four arrested in connection to Paducah drug investigation
PADUCAH — Four people were arrested Wednesday after deputies say they found drugs and paraphernalia in a Paducah home. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane Wednesday afternoon in connection to a drug investigation. They...
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
kbsi23.com
3 teens face charges after Paducah convenience store robbed
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim. Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested
Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested after traffic stop uncovers drugs in vehicle
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men were arrested Wednesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, LSD, and paraphernalia in a vehicle. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a car occupied by 33-year-old Joshua Gaia and 55-year-old Jay Clark after observing traffic infractions.
westkentuckystar.com
Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day
KFVS12
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
wsiu.org
Shooting in Carbondale sends one to the hospital
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man facing 6 counts of weapon, drug delivery charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, from Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested on October 23. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant charging Robertson...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged In Caldwell With 2nd DUI, Drug Possession
A reckless driver complaint in Caldwell County led to the arrest of a Cadiz woman for DUI and drug possession. Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the complaint in the 5000 block of KY 139. After an investigation, he says 51-year old Shanna Spurlock was taken into custody by Deputy Evan Head and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting; victim in critical condition
KFVS12
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County Sheriff seeks donations for D.A.R.E.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking donations for their new Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook Wednesday saying they have recently started a D.A.R.E. program for 5th graders and need the public's help. In the post they said D.A.R.E. is not about...
