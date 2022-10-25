Read full article on original website
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Here's Why Shopify Stock Soared Today
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 17% on Thursday after the e-commerce company's third-quarter results gave investors hope that its worst losses were behind it. Shopify facilitated $46.2 billion worth of transactions, a metric known as gross merchandise volume (GMV). That represented growth of 11% compared to the prior-year quarter.
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Canadian National Railway Company CNI stock has gained 3.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 25. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share (C$2.13) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and improved 34.7% year over year. Quarterly...
KLA's (KLAC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1
KLA Corporation KLAC reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $7.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. The figure was up 52.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level year over year and 21.5%, sequentially. Revenues increased 30.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and 9.6% from the...
What's in the Offing for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
Vornado Realty Trust VNO is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after the closing bell. The quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate investment trust’s (REIT) FFO plus...
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Trims Guidance
Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line improved by 4.4% from the year-ago earnings of $1.13 per share. Total Revenues. Xcel Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $4,082 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
CBRE Group (CBRE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Stock Down
CBRE Group Inc.’s CBRE third-quarter 2022 core earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. The figure also declined by 18.7% from the year-ago tally. Reflecting negative sentiments, CBRE shares have declined more than 3%. The quarterly results reflect lower-than-expected revenues amid the weakening...
Strong Production to Drive Devon Energy's (DVN) Q3 Earnings
Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Merit Medical (MMSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, FY22 View Revised
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 64 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up by 23.1% year over year. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangibles, and corporate transformation and...
First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
First Financial Northwest (FFNW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.38%. A...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Earnings Preview: Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Allegion (ALLE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Allegion plc ALLE reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter 2022. ALLE’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and sales beat the same by 4.7%. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were $1.64 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The bottom line increased 5.1% from...
Here's Why Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Analysts Estimate Rocket Companies (RKT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Rocket Companies (RKT) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
