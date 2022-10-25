Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police: Man arrested for lighting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man has been arrested after police say he lit a car on fire in Campustown. University of Illinois Police were called around 7:19 p.m. on Thursday to the off-campus area of Third and Chalmers streets in Champaign, where witnesses reported they saw a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid. The fluid ignited and the car was soon engulfed in flames. The man then walked away from the area.
Danville Fire Department searching for new applicants
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department is looking to bring on new candidates as positions become available. As of now, the department has one spot open with another possibly opening in the next few weeks. Fire Chief Don McMasters is also retiring at the end of November...
Amish Heritage barn raising event in Illinois
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a barn-raising event. The two-day event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and m 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route 133. There will activities and demonstrations for...
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
Hazardous material spill in Iroquois County
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, the Gilman Fire Protection District responded to a nitric acid leak in Iroquois county. Officials say the nitric acid leak came from a semi-tractor trailer parked at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman, IL. A private cleanup crew was called to fix...
Man arrested for firing gun into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
Crews respond to Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Champaign on Tuesday. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Third Street. We're told when crews arrived they saw a moderate amount of smoke and fire...
School board propositions on the ballot in several counties
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Parts of Champaign, Douglas, Coles, and Iroquois counties will be voting on how many people in one township can be on the school board. Fox Illinois spoke to school officials and they said this proposition will help with equal representation in their districts. "So our district...
Post office dedicated to fallen soldier
MOROA, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois post office has officially changed its name to honor a fallen member of the Illinois National Guard. On October 25, Spc. Jeremy Ridlen’s sacrifice was memorialized as the Maroa, Illinois, post office was renamed the Spc. Jeremy Ridlen Post Office. Spc....
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
Champaign Central boy's soccer in pursuit of sectional championship
The game has been postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Champaign Central boy's soccer team is set to take on Chatham in the sectional semi-final on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 PM. In head coach Alexander Zarco's first season leading Champaign, Central has been dominant this season with only two...
