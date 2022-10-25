Read full article on original website
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office adding eight positions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In 2023, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will have eight new positions. Sheriff Derek Osborne went in-depth about the new positions Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Sheriff Osborne says mental health will receive special attention. Other positions coming in the new year include...
Woman sentenced for attempting to kill man in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County will spend up to 7 years behind bars for trying to kill a man with her car. Officials say 29-year-old Jennifer Craig, of Sayre, rammed a 41-year-old man with her car during a fight in Litchfield Township in 2021. Craig...
Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
Sheriff’s looking to ID Tioga County suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual pictured above.
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
Search warrant at hotel results in drug arrest in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force reports that a search warrant executed at a hotel in Johnson City resulted in an arrest for drugs.
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
Endwell Man Convicted After Walking Away from Broome County Trial
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial in downtown Binghamton. Authorities say 40-year-old Kennard Wellington absconded from Broome County Court. According to the district attorney's office, "he left the trial during a break, and never returned." The jury...
Hotel Room Drug Raid in Johnson City
A raid on a Johnson City hotel room has resulted in numerous charges against the woman occupying the room, including multiple counts of drug possession. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched an unidentified hotel room in the Village October 26 and arrested 40-year-old Kaycee Spawn. Spawn’s home...
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
Court denies appeal by Elmira Schools in disabled student rape case
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An appellate court has denied the appeal of the Elmira City School District in a student rape case, deciding that two alleged prior rapes of the student should remain part of the case. Last month, the case of a disabled EHS student who was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated in […]
Groton Woman Accused of Threatening Person With a Knife-Twice
A Central New York woman is being charged with menacing after allegedly threatening a person with a knife twice in as many days. New York State Police say they were called on October 9 about a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield in Tompkins County and found 25-year-old Cypress Janna Hill of Groton had kicked in the door of a home, entered and threatened a person with a knife.
