3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
nwi.life
Vale Park Animal Hospital new location virtual tour 2021
Dr. Brent Lakia is here to give you the full, virtual tour of Vale Park Animal Hospital's newest location at 3515 Lake Meade Circle in Valparaiso. Learn more about the new veterinarian office in the detailed article here.
nwi.life
Board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
laportecounty.life
Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
nwi.life
Medical oncologist and hematologist joins Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster
Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Shuai Qin, MD. Dr. Qin received her training at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. Her residency and fellowship were at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Her clinical...
nwi.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
nwi.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
qrockonline.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
West suburban senior living facility manager acquitted of neglect in death of resident
A manager of a west suburban senior living facility has been acquitted of the most serious charges involved in the death of one of the facility’s residents.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: The Lowell Red Devils spread kindness and acceptance
On October 5, Lowell High School (LHS) got the pleasure of being a stop on the No Hate High School Tour. The Red Devils were taught lessons about bullying prevention while also getting the opportunity to watch professional BMX riders perform a variety of stunts. The No Hate Tour spreads...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024
The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
nwi.life
Centier Bank donates 10,000 meals to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana during Hunger Action Month
While grocery prices are rising and nutrition is being sacrificed in order to put food on the table, food banks across the country are needed more than ever. That’s why here in Northwest Indiana, Centier Bank associates spent the entire month of September, which is Hunger Action Month, to donate food and money to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
blockclubchicago.org
233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program
CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
nwi.life
LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP
South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN. Enjoy an evening...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: US Government draws the attention at Hammond High School
This year, the Hammond Morton senior class of dual credit government has decided to take its objective outdoors. The class decided to create illustrations relating to each amendment of the constitution. The canvas selected was at the front of the school, so viewers could analyze each drawing as they walked...
nwi.life
Cancer Survivor Series: Lori A. LaFrey
Lori A. LaFrey is a small business owner of a crystal shop and mother of three sons from Crown Point, Ind. In November, 2017, LaFrey was diagnosed with breast cancer after being several years behind on mammograms due to her busy life. “I was a stay at home mom to...
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
