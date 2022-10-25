(The Center Square) — Malawian immigrant and Whitman College vice president Kazi Joshua has been appointed to the Washington Clemency and Pardons Board. “I am grateful to the Governor's office and I feel humbled by the responsibility to serve on the board and the people of Washington State,” Joshua said in a statement. “It is my hope that I can serve with integrity, compassion and fairness, and that I play some small role in the work of community restoration.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO