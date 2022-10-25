Read full article on original website
Whitman College VP appointed to Washington pardons board
(The Center Square) — Malawian immigrant and Whitman College vice president Kazi Joshua has been appointed to the Washington Clemency and Pardons Board. “I am grateful to the Governor's office and I feel humbled by the responsibility to serve on the board and the people of Washington State,” Joshua said in a statement. “It is my hope that I can serve with integrity, compassion and fairness, and that I play some small role in the work of community restoration.”
Civic leaders seek $3.5M to expand major intersection near Port of Warden
(The Center Square) — More than 20 leaders in business, government and education have written letters in support of improving the intersection of two state highways near Warden, Washington and its larger port district. The junction of WA 17 and WA 170, two miles west of Warden, is a...
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
Pendleton prison to host passing of the leash dog graduation
PENDLETON, Ore.- Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution and Joys of Living Assistance Dogs are holding a graduation and passing of the leash ceremony on Monday, October, 31, at the medium-security correctional facility in Pendleton. According to an Oregon Department of Corrections press release, adults in custody have been training dogs to...
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
Little Goose lock and dam turbine spills oil into Snake river
STARBUCK, Wash.- Maintenance staff at Little Goose Lock and Dam have confirmed an oil leak in the main unit of the #1 turbine system. According to a Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers press release, initial indications are that between 300 and 600 gallons of oil have spilled into the Snake River over the past 90 days.
Power outage in Franklin County
About 50 Franklin PUD customers are without power along the Pasco-Kahlotus highway. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
New sanity evaluation ordered for man accused of stabbing Pasco school bus driver
PASCO, Wash. — Judge David L. Petersen granted another evaluation order for Joshua Davis, the 35-year-old man accused of murdering Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart in September 2021, at a motion hearing on October 25. Davis’ attorney originally ordered an inpatient evaluation of his competency in October 2021,...
House burns on Adams street in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
New Recovery Court for Benton County people diagnosed with substance abuse disorder
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County District Court announced Tuesday the new addition of its new Recovery Court following the success of its Mental Health Court and Veterans Therapeutic Court programs. Recovery Court will be for people charged with a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor criminal charges and diagnosed with substance abuse disorder in Benton County.
Windy and Mountain Snow
A few early morning showers and windy today. Clearing skies by late morning and becoming partly sunny by this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. Overnight lows in the low 30s-near 40. A frontal system moved across central WA this morning...
Chiawana 2nd in AP Top 10
The latest Associated Press high school football poll was released Wednesday morning. Chiawana is second in the 4A ranks with four of the 11 first-place votes. Kamiakin is just outside the top 10. The full rankings are listed below:. Class 4A. 1. Glacier Peak (7) 7-1 104. 2. Chiawana (4)...
Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons raise awareness for domestic violence victims
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The families of missing and murdered Indigenous persons (MMIP) gathered at Pioneer Park on October 22 to talk about the ongoing violence affecting Indigenous communities. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and speakers highlighted that a leading cause of these cases is domestic violence. “If you...
