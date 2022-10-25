ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown part with Kanye West's Donda Sports after rapper's antisemitic remarks

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Aaron Donald announced on Tuesday that he's parting Kanye West's Donda Sports in the aftermath of the rapper's antisemitic remarks.

The Los Angeles Rams All-Pro announced his decision on Twitter. A minute later, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown also announced his departure from Donda Sports, a day after he declared that he was sticking with West's sports agency.

Donald cited West's "displays of hate and antisemitism" as the impetus for his decision.

"The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children," Donald wrote. "We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family."

Brown, meanwhile, backtracked from his decision to remain aligned with Donda Sports while writing that he's reflected on his decision in the past 24 hours. He also apologized.

"I've been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statement statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions," Brown wrote. "For that, I apologize.

"And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind."

Donald's and Brown's decisions arrive on the heels of several high-profile business partners cutting ties with West after West made antisemitic comments across multiple media platforms. His agency, Creative Artists Agency, split with him on Monday. Vogue previously announced that it has no intention of working with him again. Balenciaga, his longest partner in the high-fashion world, announced that it no longer has any relationship with West.

On Tuesday, Adidas cut ties with West amid mounting pressure to do so. Adidas produced West's high-end Yeezy line of sneakers. Donald's and Brown's decision to part with Donda Sports followed the Adidas decision.

