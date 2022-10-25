ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utility truck rams into stopped traffic, creating deadly 4-car crash, Nevada State Police say

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A chain reaction involving four vehicles left a 68-year-old man dead along the I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

Nevada State Police arrived at the scene at approximately 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday and determined that a utility truck had been traveling northbound when traffic in the area had stopped up ahead.

For unknown reasons, the driver failed to slow down and collided with the rear end of a red pickup truck, setting off a chain reaction involving a total of four vehicles, according to NSP.

The red pickup truck then hit the rear end of a tan SUV, which then hit a white box truck, police said.

Nevada State Police investigate second fatal crash near motor speedway

The driver of the red pickup truck, identified as Cleofas Aguilar, died at the scene of the crash.

Traffic in the area remained blocked off for several hours, but reopened by 6:30 p.m., according to NSP.

8 News Now

8 News Now

