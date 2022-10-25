ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed

HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Paradigm Parachute & Defense To Double Pensacola Operations

FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance announced that Paradigm Parachute & Defense, a disabled-veteran-owned small business, is expanding their manufacturing operations in Pensacola. The military parachute manufacturer received a grant through the Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund (IRDF). This grant, made possible by a collaboration between FloridaWest and UWF, will allow Paradigm...
PENSACOLA, FL
violetskyadventures.com

Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River

This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

More hotels going up in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Off-season isn’t what it used to be in Panama City Beach. Events are running year-round and hotels are constantly at capacity. “There used to be the off-season. We’d have a season and then the off-season. Right? There’s no off-season as much anymore,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fire engulfs Panama City home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy