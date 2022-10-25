Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed
HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
WJHG-TV
First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday, and the second item on the agenda was the Walton County Short Term Vacation Rental Unit Registration and Neighborhood Compatibility Ordinance. “We have been working on this for well over a year working with our industry...
thepulsepensacola.com
Paradigm Parachute & Defense To Double Pensacola Operations
FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance announced that Paradigm Parachute & Defense, a disabled-veteran-owned small business, is expanding their manufacturing operations in Pensacola. The military parachute manufacturer received a grant through the Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund (IRDF). This grant, made possible by a collaboration between FloridaWest and UWF, will allow Paradigm...
violetskyadventures.com
Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River
This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
WJHG-TV
More hotels going up in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Off-season isn’t what it used to be in Panama City Beach. Events are running year-round and hotels are constantly at capacity. “There used to be the off-season. We’d have a season and then the off-season. Right? There’s no off-season as much anymore,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
niceville.com
Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A former Shalimar, Fla.-area tennis coach on the run from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since 2007 on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor has been tracked down in Massachusetts and is behind bars awaiting extradition, the OCSO announced Friday. U.S. Marshals...
mypanhandle.com
Fire engulfs Panama City home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
WEAR
At least 1 dead after crash on State Highway 83 in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 83 in DeFuniak Springs. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to State Road 83 near County Highway 192 at around 9:02 p.m. The roadway is completely blocked. Walton County Fire Rescue is assisting. WEAR News...
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
WEAR
Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts recognized for academic excellence
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts are being recognized for academic and overall excellence for the 2021-2022 school year. The Florida State Board of Education recently released the list of Academically High-Performing School Districts with 14 districts out of 67 making the cut. To be...
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
utv44.com
Property owner builds pig pen over new driveway in dispute with developer D.R. Horton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County property owner is taking matters into his own hands in an ongoing dispute with a big developer. Bill Lewis says D.R. Horton construction company poured a driveway over his right of way. The property sits near the corner of 10 Mile...
Comments / 0