Read full article on original website
pedophile= biden
3d ago
about time it ends!! inslee needs to end with it! he is the worst governor in history of washington...this beautiful state is permanently scared. very sad
Reply
38
Norabug
3d ago
It's about time! And he's only probably doing it because he's been feeling the pressure of why he hadn't lifted it long ago!!!
Reply
22
Boatguy
3d ago
Nothing until we get to court and go after the cities and states that fired and harmed people and businesses!!!
Reply
8
Related
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools
According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
q13fox.com
AG: Center for COVID Control owners barred from doing business in Washington
SEATTLE - The Center for COVID Control—a coronavirus testing company lambasted by the Attorney General as a ‘scam’—is now permanently barred from doing business in Washington. AG Bob Ferguson announced Thursday the company owners can no longer run a business in the state. "As a result...
State’s remaining COVID-19 orders lifting with state of emergency ending soon
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thirteen of Gov. Jay Inslee’s remaining COVID-19 health care-related orders were lifted on Thursday. The remaining 10 orders, including the underlying state of emergency, will be lifted on Oct. 31. All other orders and proclamations have already been lifted. A COVID-19 state of emergency was...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
KOMO News
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
realchangenews.org
On Oct. 31, get ready to welcome ... The New Normal!
When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a position to be able to continue our efforts against COVID in multiple ways, without the...
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Inslee's abortion rallies draw misuse of public funds complaint
(The Center Square) – Activist Glen Morgan has filed a formal ethics complaint against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and 11 state legislators for using public resources to stage partisan political rallies in the guise of abortion rallies. “These ‘press conferences’ were an illegal misuse of taxpayer dollars and there...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
KHQ Right Now
Washington state attorney general joins effort to prevent grocery merger
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined efforts to block a merger between Kroger and Albertsons on Thursday. Many against the merger have argued it could cause more food deserts.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: State public school students score lowest ever on ‘Nation’s Report Card’
In yet another report showing test scores dropping dramatically for public school students in Washington, the state’s 4th and 8th graders have scored the lowest ever recorded since they began taking what’s called “The Nation’s Report Card.”. Released on Monday, the National Assessment of Education Progress...
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley kicked off what she’s calling her ‘New Mom in Town 2.0′ tour on Tuesday, with plans to drive across Washington state between then and Election Day. The first event hosted by the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate took place...
Chronicle
Poll: Abortion, Inflation Are Washington Voters' Top Issues in November Election
Traci McGivern has occasionally voted for Republicans. Like many Washington voters surveyed this month in a new statewide poll, McGivern says the most important issue to her in the Nov. 8 election is abortion. She trusts Democrats more on that issue, which she says has grown more urgent since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the national level.
Comments / 16