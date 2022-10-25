ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

pedophile= biden
3d ago

about time it ends!! inslee needs to end with it! he is the worst governor in history of washington...this beautiful state is permanently scared. very sad

Norabug
3d ago

It's about time! And he's only probably doing it because he's been feeling the pressure of why he hadn't lifted it long ago!!!

Boatguy
3d ago

Nothing until we get to court and go after the cities and states that fired and harmed people and businesses!!!

Related
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools

According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

On Oct. 31, get ready to welcome ... The New Normal!

When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a position to be able to continue our efforts against COVID in multiple ways, without the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Poll: Abortion, Inflation Are Washington Voters' Top Issues in November Election

Traci McGivern has occasionally voted for Republicans. Like many Washington voters surveyed this month in a new statewide poll, McGivern says the most important issue to her in the Nov. 8 election is abortion. She trusts Democrats more on that issue, which she says has grown more urgent since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the national level.
WASHINGTON STATE

