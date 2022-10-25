Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Duncan, Jackie O’Dell
Lena Jacqueline “Jackie” O’Dell Duncan, age 75 of Draper went Home to be with her Savior and her husband, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at her home, only one day after what would have been their 56th Wedding Anniversary. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
NRVNews
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
NRVNews
Walters, Beulah Stump
Beulah Stump Walters, 98, of Floyd, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Skyline Nursing and Rehab Center in Floyd. She was preceded in death by her parents Lemuel and Lula Conner Stump; brother, William Stump; sisters, Lucy Wilson, Ina Stump; husband, Henry Walters, and infant son. She is survived...
NRVNews
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
NRVNews
Fiore, Elizabeth Weaver
Elizabeth May Weaver Fiore, age 79 of Dublin passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 10, 1943 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Earnest Hampton Weaver and Bessie May Andrews Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
NRVNews
Howell, Dorthy Vargo
Dorthy Howell, 84 of Christiansburg, passed away on October 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Howell; parents, James and Alice Vargo; granddaughter, Jennifer Vest; as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorthy is survived by her children, Debbie Vest (Randy), Pam Haas (Jack), Judy...
NRVNews
Hatcher, J. David
J. David Hatcher, 85 of Indian Valley, passed peacefully from his earthly life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Dolly Hatcher. David retired from Radford University. His 1979 Ford and 1966 pick-up were his pride and joy. He loved to hunt and fish.
NRVNews
Hutchison, Barbara Thomas
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
NRVNews
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
NRVNews
Wilkins, Frank Melvin
Frank Melvin Wilkins, age 80, of Fairlawn died, Thursday, October 27,2022. He is survived by his wife, Sharon McCoy; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Steve Slusser; grandchildren, Matthew McCoy (Shannon), Billy Graham (Tiffany), Harlie Clinch (Jeremy), Ethan Slusser, Devon Viars (Chelsea), and Hannah Viars (Josh); 11 great- grandchildren, and extended family in Florida.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
thecarrollnews.com
Twin County Chamber presents awards
GALAX – The Twin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Crossroads Institute in Galax. For the past two years the meeting was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber Board of Directors were excited to host the meeting this year...
cardinalnews.org
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?
No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll band hits winning note
The Carroll County Marching Band also placed second in the category of general effect and the Cavaliers finished second on the day out of 11 bands. Additionally, Carroll County won the People’s Choice Award. The Carroll County Marching Cavaliers perform Oct. 15 at the Glenvar Celtic Classic in Salem.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
Guests can preview ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort! The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be […]
WDBJ7.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to host book signing in Martinsville for his new memoir
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is going to be spending time in Martinsville after the Xfinity 500 race this weekend. Kyle Petty will hold a book signing for his new memoir Saturday at Roosky’s in Martinsville. The memoir is called Swerve or Die: My Life in...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Union Hall man falls in SML, dies
A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in the Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
Comments / 1