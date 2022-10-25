Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother
Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
bodyslam.net
Hit Row’s Partner For Tonight’s SmackDown Reportedly Revealed
It looks like Hit Row are bringing on board one of the best SmackDown has to offer. Hit Row are scheduled to face Legado Del Fantasma tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it is unknown who their partner for the match will be. Now, PWInsider.com have provided new information regarding the mystery partner.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
nodq.com
Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW
Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
bodyslam.net
Card Set For Next Weeks AEW Dynamite – 11/2/22
A couple of mystery men are set for AEW Dynamite next week. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, the card was announced for next weeks show which will feature an All Atlantic Championship match, Chris Jericho battling a former ROH champion, Daddy Asses Birthday Bash and Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin, where Lethal says he will bring a old friend to meet Darby. The full card for next week is below!
tjrwrestling.net
Jon Moxley Replacing Wheeler Yuta In AEW Rampage Match
Instead of Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley will be in action on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Wheeler Yuta, a current star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and a part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction, has addressed his double-booking Friday night for both AEW Rampage and NJPW. Tomorrow, Uncasville in Connecticut will be hosting Rampage.
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (10/27/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 27 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 24 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. You can catch the results for the show below. – Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander. – Dana Brooke def. Kiana James. Follow...
bodyslam.net
Card Set For AEW Rampage – 10/28/22
The full card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite which will feature a TNT championship match, women’s action and tag team action. You can see the full list of matches for the show below!. AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Matt Taven. Tay...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and Former 2x Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo Talks Previous Title Runs
Deonna Purrazzo is one of the top female talents not just on the IMPACT Wrestling roster, but throughout ALL of pro wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Ref’in It Up podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Star Ace Austin Hypes New Merchandise
Merchandise/artwork designer Juan Ortiz took to his social media Twitter this morning to hype the new shirts. Ace hyped the shirts himself by quote Tweeting the designer shirts. Ace got jumped before the show last week, and was ringside yesterday for his fellow Bullet Club member Chris Bey’s match when...
bodyslam.net
Kazuchika Okada Still Wants Dream Match With Bryan Danielson
Okada still intends to face Bryan Danielson in the ring before his career is done. Kazuchika Okada is hailed as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and it is not hard to see why. The multi-time IGWP Heavyweight Champion has competed in some of the best matches in recent memory.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Reveals He Is Cancer Free
Good ‘ole JR provided an update on his cancer treatments during the most recent episode of Grilling JR. He noted that everything is going well besides the pain in his ankle. He would also reveal that he is now cancer free. I had a good week regarding my cancer...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Closes With Major Turn Involving MJF
MJF is now officially a babyface. The 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air with The Firm's W. Morrisey sending MJF through a table with a chokeslam, bringing to a close a wild segment where MJF tried to rescue Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.
bodyslam.net
Sheamus Was Written Off TV So He Could Get Married This Weekend
We now know why Sheamus was taken out by The Bloodline. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in a singles match on Smackdown last week. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. According to PWInsider,...
