The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Duncan, Jackie O’Dell
Lena Jacqueline “Jackie” O’Dell Duncan, age 75 of Draper went Home to be with her Savior and her husband, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at her home, only one day after what would have been their 56th Wedding Anniversary. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
NRVNews
Earles, Rena Scaggs
Sharon Rena Earles, age 72, of Christiansburg died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on September 10, 1950, to the late Cecil Edgar and Hazel Cox Scaggs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Scaggs and Charlie Scaggs; sisters, Darlene Scaggs, Wilma Bower, and Judy Bishop.
NRVNews
Walters, Beulah Stump
Beulah Stump Walters, 98, of Floyd, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Skyline Nursing and Rehab Center in Floyd. She was preceded in death by her parents Lemuel and Lula Conner Stump; brother, William Stump; sisters, Lucy Wilson, Ina Stump; husband, Henry Walters, and infant son. She is survived...
NRVNews
Fiore, Elizabeth Weaver
Elizabeth May Weaver Fiore, age 79 of Dublin passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 10, 1943 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Earnest Hampton Weaver and Bessie May Andrews Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
NRVNews
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
NRVNews
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
NRVNews
Keith, Kenneth Edward
After a heroic battle with cancer, Kenneth Edward Keith passed away surrounded by family on October 26, 2022 at the age of 59. Kenneth was born on October 28, 1962, in Montgomery County. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles ‘Ray’ Keith; brothers, Ronnie, Robert, Richard Keith; and...
NRVNews
Hutchison, Barbara Thomas
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
NRVNews
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
cardinalnews.org
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?
No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
NRVNews
Graham, Norma Jean
Norma Jean Black Graham, 88, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2022. Born in 1934 in Crystal, WV, Norma attended McComas High School where she met Jack Graham, her future husband of 60 years. After graduation, she and Jack moved to Christiansburg in 1952, where they started...
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
chathamstartribune.com
Craving Halloween candy? You're covered.
Trick-or-Treaters have a huge selection of events to choose from in Danville, Pittsylvania County. Thursday, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. Ruby B. Archie Public Library, 511 Patton St., Danville. Dress up as your favorite book character and join the Ruby B. Archie Public Library for a night of spooky fun and...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke council election tests voter feelings on Democratic leadership
The email blast from a Roanoke political action committee made the historic case for the city’s Republicans. “This is a generational opportunity for a new day in our beloved city,” the email stated near the end, after urging voters to cast ballots for four Republicans running for city council.
NRVNews
Montgomery, Jr., Garth Noonan
Garth “Mike” Noonan Montgomery Jr., of Blacksburg, Va., died on October 12, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1951 to the late Margaret Matthews Montgomery and Garth Montgomery Sr. in Manhattan, N.Y. Mike graduated Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua, in 1969 after spending his senior year in...
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
Guests can preview ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort! The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be […]
BOOsch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Martinsville Advance
● Baseball’s postseason has reached its homestretch with the juggernaut Houston Astros squaring off against the upstart Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. And just as the hitters on those two teams crack the bat and put the ball in play, Kevin Harvick has proven to be a heckuva cleanup hitter at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, site of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. Harvick is batting almost .500 when it comes to finishing among the top-10 at Martinsville. The driver of the No. 4 BOOsch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has made 42 career Cup Series starts at the .526-mile oval and recorded 20 top-10s, the third-highest tally among active Cup Series drivers. Only Denny Hamlin (22 top-10s) and Kyle Busch (21 top-10s) have more.
WDBJ7.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to host book signing in Martinsville for his new memoir
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is going to be spending time in Martinsville after the Xfinity 500 race this weekend. Kyle Petty will hold a book signing for his new memoir Saturday at Roosky’s in Martinsville. The memoir is called Swerve or Die: My Life in...
