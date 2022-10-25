Read full article on original website
Related
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
CBS Austin
No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes
Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
State leaders overhaul some election laws, including option for drive-thru voting
While drive-thru voting may not an option during this election, officials say voters still have the means to cast votes while remaining in their cars.
South Texas Latinas battle for U.S. House seat in tight race
Voters in the heavily Hispanic district will choose between two candidates who are sticking strongly on their party's platform: Vallejo, representing the liberal wing of the Democratic party whereas De La Cruz has aligned herself as Trump-affiliated Republican.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Texas Secretary of State shuts down accounts of 'vote switching'
The 'vote switching' claims are due to user error, the office said.
Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor's budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors. When Nestor Henandez was arrested by Carrollton police over the summer for cutting off his ankle monitor, the paroled violent offender served only 100 days behind bars before being fitted with a new one. He was released instead of going back to prison to serve the remainder of his eight...
KTRE
Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Updated:...
KTRE
Texas Political Shift
The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg County. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington talks about how essential the new unit is for first responders in the event of emergencies. Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. Updated:...
How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?
Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's office.
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
News Channel 25
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races
As political races go, candidates for the Texas State Board of Education are often overlooked, making their races a perennial wallflower in Texas politics. But this year, after a seismic conservative shift erupted in local school board races in suburbs across the state, more eyes are on who will be elected to the board that dictates what should be in teachers’ lesson plans in Texas’ 1,200 public school districts. Parents in some of these districts have become a vocal force coming out of the pandemic, questioning everything from why and when schools should close to what books are appropriate to be in school libraries to how thorough history lessons should be.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott launches Mothers Democracy Fund to fight voter suppression
"We’re getting hundreds of reports that Texans are being denied the right to vote, having their votes thrown out, or being intimidated at the polling station. Every trick in the book. Voter suppression is a living, breathing beast in Texas, but we’re fighting to slay it."
KTRE
UT Tyler professors publish book on Texas’ changing political landscape
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
myfoxzone.com
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
Texas AG Ken Paxton investigating Memorial Hermann's policy involving children's medical records
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into a Memorial Hermann policy that he said prevents parents from accessing their children's medical records once they become teenagers. In a letter sent to the Memorial Hermann Health System, Paxton said his office has been receiving numerous...
KTRE
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
"Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms
WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National Association of Realtors announced after the […] The post AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Comments / 0