Panola County, TX

CBS Austin

No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes

Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor's budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors. When Nestor Henandez was arrested by Carrollton police over the summer for cutting off his ankle monitor, the paroled violent offender served only 100 days behind bars before being fitted with a new one. He was released instead of going back to prison to serve the remainder of his eight...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse

Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Updated:...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Texas Political Shift

The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg County. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington talks about how essential the new unit is for first responders in the event of emergencies. Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. Updated:...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races

As political races go, candidates for the Texas State Board of Education are often overlooked, making their races a perennial wallflower in Texas politics. But this year, after a seismic conservative shift erupted in local school board races in suburbs across the state, more eyes are on who will be elected to the board that dictates what should be in teachers’ lesson plans in Texas’ 1,200 public school districts. Parents in some of these districts have become a vocal force coming out of the pandemic, questioning everything from why and when schools should close to what books are appropriate to be in school libraries to how thorough history lessons should be.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

UT Tyler professors publish book on Texas’ changing political landscape

TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
myfoxzone.com

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms

WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National Association of Realtors announced after the […] The post AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE

