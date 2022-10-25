Read full article on original website
Laredo food truck to offer spooky burger for Halloween
Yes, we've covered haunted houses, trick-or-treat events, and costume contests in advance of Halloween, but this burger for spooky season was even a shock to us. Nomada Food Truck is offering a special Halloween burger this weekend that's certainly shocking. Unlike their regular burger, this special burger is topped with...
Laredoans celebrate the holiday season early at Halloween Bash
Halloween might still be a few days away, but that does not mean that the people of Laredo have to wait until then as celebrations orchestrated by the city began on Wednesday night. The Halloween Bash -- held by the City of Laredo and the office of City of Laredo...
Laredo College science center invites public to walk Halloween haunted trail
Laredo's Paso del Indio riverside nature trail is getting a spooky makeover just in time for Halloween season. The Laredo College Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center is inviting all Laredoans out to their 'haunted' trail for a evening hikes in celebration of spooky season. The hikes run from Thursday, October 27 until Saturday, October 29.
TAMIU Halloween Fest returns to life after two-year hiatus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To kick-off the frightfully fun Halloween festivities, TAMIU will be hosting their annual Halloween Fest on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center lawn. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Grand opening set for Republic of the Rio Grande Museum exhibit
A new exhibit on the history of the Republic of the Rio Grande will be unveiled Saturday, Nov. 5 as the Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the permanent exhibit. The grand opening will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Republic of the...
Laredo's Korean BBQ restaurant announces imminent closure
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Korean BBQ, one of Laredo most beloved Asian restaurants, will soon be closing its doors, the business announced via Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The closure is due to increasing costs for supplies and food, as well as personal circumstances befalling...
Laredo ranked best Texas city to celebrate Halloween in 2022
Texans still wondering what to do for Halloween might want to travel south to celebrate the end of the spooky season. Laredo was just ranked one of the best cities in the country to spend Halloween, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across...
Latest Laredo health inspections: These restaurants had three or more violations
The latest health inspections from the Laredo Health Department show which restaurants in the city have violations. Common violations include expired city food permits, temperature logs not being updated, employees not completing proper training, and equipment not being stored properly. Past inspections have revealed more unusual violations though, such as fly traps set in the kitchen and paint brushes being used to butter bread.
TAMIU celebrates start of Diwali Festival
Texas A&M International University celebrated the Diwali Festival on Monday, Oct. 24 holding an event for students in the Student Center Courtyard. Diwali is a Hindu religious festival also known as the Festival of Lights. It is celebrated across five days featuring cleaning, decorating, praying, feasts, fireworks, gift giving and visiting with loved ones. Diwali is a word derived from Sanskrit which means “row of lamps.” The light signifies the victory of light over darkness, good or evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
Laredoans can get a discount on their Uber this Halloween weekend
Laredo's L&F Distributors is offering a special deal this Halloween weekend, with the organization hoping to prevent drunk driving incidents in the Gateway City. For a limited time, Laredoans aged 21 and over can get a $10 voucher for Uber that can be used this Halloween weekend. Uber users can...
Early voting kicks off in Laredo
Early voting kicked off Monday as Laredo had its first chance to get to the polls. A total of 3,515 votes were cast Monday. Nearly 88% were in person, while 443 were mailed in. There are 14 total sites to vote at, with locals able to cast their vote at...
Rain in the forecast for Laredo on Halloween
The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next few days in the Southern U.S., and Laredo could see part of that rainfall including on Halloween. Severe thunderstorms are being predicted due to a system that has begun to emerge from the south-central Rockies. The...
This Laredo Whataburger has highest rating in US
Fast food is a convenient staple for busy commuters on the go, but not all drive-thru lanes are equally adored by patrons. Financial website, Saving Spot, published a roundup highlighting the top-rated fast food chains in the U.S. as well as the bottom-rated restaurants across multiple food categories including pizza, burgers, chicken, Mexican cuisine and doughnuts. A portion of the report also lists each chain's top-rated and worst location across the U.S. and two Laredo spots were at the top of the fast food chain.
LISD recruiting students to specialty schools with open house
The Laredo Independent School District is recruiting eighth grade students to its early college and magnet schools for the 2023-24 school year with the Specialty Schools Open House on Saturday, Nov. 5. Eighth grade students and their parents are invited to visit any of the six specialty schools to tour...
UISD psychologist first in South Texas to receive award
Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed school psychologist for the United Independent School District, was announced Tuesday as a recipient of the Outstanding School Psychologist Award-Doctoral Level 2022. Garza becomes the first school psychologist to win the award from Region One which includes Laredo and all of South Texas. She is...
LISD and TAMIU motivate students to pursue teaching career
The Laredo Independent School District and TAMIU have joined forces to address the current teacher shortage in the state by hosting the Future Teachers of LISD Seminar. The seminar was an innovative way to increase interest and awareness amongst LISD seventh and eighth grade students to pursue a Career, Technical, Education (CTE) future teacher pathway and to increase the number of teacher candidates prepared to enter the profession as early as possible.
TAMIU conference to feature former Secretary of Economy of Mexico
Former Secretary of Economy of Mexico Idelfonso Guajardo Villarreal will serve as the keynote speaker on Friday, Oct. 28 as Texas A&M International University hosts a conference of Northern Mexican and Texas logistics clusters called the Alliance of Logistics and Supply Chain Conference. The conference brings together TAMIU and the...
Walk to End Alzheimer's receives county support, commissioners' donations
The local National Alzheimer’s Association representatives spoke this week for county leaders to discuss bringing more awareness to the threat of Alzheimer’s and support for those suffering. Similar to their meeting with the city the prior week, county commissioners also pledged their support toward the cause with personal...
LC theater director closing career with 'Cyrano of Bergerac'
Laredo College theater director William “Bill” Hauserman has led the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center Theater for the past 12 years, and after hundreds events he is preparing to lead his final production with the romantic comedy “Cyrano de Bergerac” over the next two weekends.
Laredo Eyemart Express honors first responders with discount
In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28, the Laredo Eyemart Express location is continuing to offer a discount for all local emergency medical service workers, firefighters, health care workers and police officers. A discount of 20% will be provided to first responders which can be used...
