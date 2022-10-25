Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022
Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
Annual Honolulu Zoo’s ‘HallowZOO SCARE-venger’ hunt
The second annual HallowZOO and SCARE-venger hunt will take place this Saturday Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
Waikiki Aquarium sea urchins are ready for Halloween
Waikiki Elementary Schools fifth grade classes 3D printed costumes for the collector urchins at the Waikiki Aquarium, just in time for Halloween.
KHON2
Festivals of Aloha and Haku Collective Team Up to Support Upcoming Musicians
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Festivals of Aloha pays homage to its 20th celebration of contests. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Richard Hoʻopi‘i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest, Haku Collective and Aloha Festivals debuted ʻHawaiian Falsetto Vol 1,’ an album featuring contest winners and judges.
KHON2
Jules and Gem Provides Handmade Local Lifestyle Accessories
Honolulu (KHON2) – Jules and Gem Hawaii offers a holiday sale, in the month of November. Jules and Gem Hawai’i is a Hawai‘i lifestyle brand that handcrafts clean and natural soy candles along with other home fragrance products such as reed diffusers, room sprays and bath and body products.
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
spoonuniversity.com
The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu
Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
mauinow.com
Live chef demonstrations and entertainment returns to Made in Hawaiʻi Festival
Made in Hawaiʻi Festival presented by Mahi Pono and produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association announced the return of its chef demonstrations, food sampling and live entertainment line-up for the three-day festival at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran’s Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival...
Spend Halloween Night at Consolidated Theatres Kahala
If you don't have any plans for Halloween maybe you can head to Consolidated Theatres Kahala and reserve tickets to see Psycho.
honolulumagazine.com
Food Truck and Snack Booth Finds on a Chill Sunday in Waimānalo
Passing by Bellows Air Force Base on Kalaniana‘ole Highway on a Sunday means getting a whiff of smoky roadside huli huli chicken—its aroma is synonymous with the day, really. But in the last few months, more and more food trucks have popped up on the long stretch of grass, a mix that seems increasingly eclectic and consistent. This past Sunday I parked alongside rental Mustangs and lifted Toyotas and decided to sample. I didn’t get to try everything I had my eye on. But after this tasty drive-by, you can bet I’ll be scanning the selection on the regular.
42nd edition of the Hawai’i International Film Festival kicks off Nov. 3
The 42nd edition of the Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, is set to kick off on Nov. 3.
hawaiipublicradio.org
A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley
University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
Now is the best time to hike Manoa Falls on Oahu
During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it's a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Favorite Chocolate Macadamia Nut Candy Turns 95
For the Hawaiian Islands, 1927 was a momentous year. The grand Royal Hawaiian Hotel opened its doors in Waikīkī, the Islands’ first drive-in restaurant welcomed hungry diners and the first art museum launched its inaugural exhibit. At Ellen Dye Candies, an unassuming shop in Downtown Honolulu, John Dye was experimenting with an ingenious candy idea, combining chocolate with Island-grown macadamia nuts.
Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu
It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems
Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Talaeai, the Republican nominee, is an unconventional opponent. But Quinlan is also an...
The story of Mauna Loa, the princess and the volcano
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
