Kailua, HI

honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022

Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Jules and Gem Provides Handmade Local Lifestyle Accessories

Honolulu (KHON2) – Jules and Gem Hawaii offers a holiday sale, in the month of November. Jules and Gem Hawai’i is a Hawai‘i lifestyle brand that handcrafts clean and natural soy candles along with other home fragrance products such as reed diffusers, room sprays and bath and body products.
HONOLULU, HI
spoonuniversity.com

The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu

Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Food Truck and Snack Booth Finds on a Chill Sunday in Waimānalo

Passing by Bellows Air Force Base on Kalaniana‘ole Highway on a Sunday means getting a whiff of smoky roadside huli huli chicken—its aroma is synonymous with the day, really. But in the last few months, more and more food trucks have popped up on the long stretch of grass, a mix that seems increasingly eclectic and consistent. This past Sunday I parked alongside rental Mustangs and lifted Toyotas and decided to sample. I didn’t get to try everything I had my eye on. But after this tasty drive-by, you can bet I’ll be scanning the selection on the regular.
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley

University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Your Favorite Chocolate Macadamia Nut Candy Turns 95

For the Hawaiian Islands, 1927 was a momentous year. The grand Royal Hawaiian Hotel opened its doors in Waikīkī, the Islands’ first drive-in restaurant welcomed hungry diners and the first art museum launched its inaugural exhibit. At Ellen Dye Candies, an unassuming shop in Downtown Honolulu, John Dye was experimenting with an ingenious candy idea, combining chocolate with Island-grown macadamia nuts.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu

It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

