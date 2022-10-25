Read full article on original website
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
CNBC
Walmart overhauls its intimates and sleepwear line to keep pace in a competitive market
Walmart is relaunching and renaming its best-selling intimates and sleepwear line. The new brand, Joyspun, debuts as the discounter gears up for the holidays and is attracting more shoppers with its low-priced groceries. Sales of intimates and sleepwear have grown significantly during the pandemic as retailers catered to consumers' desire...
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move
PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming. Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space." Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.
CNBC
PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option
The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
TechCrunch
Amazon now allows customers to make payments through Venmo
To pay through Venmo, users will need to first add their account. During checkout on Amazon, users can select “Select a payment method” and then “Add a Venmo account.” This will redirect them to the Venmo app, where they can complete the authentication. Users can also choose Venmo to be their default payment method for Amazon purchases on that screen.
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
I’m a criminologist – Walmart & Kroger use ‘zones of control’ at self-checkout – they know shoppers are guilty
RETAILERS such as Walmart and Kroger should create “zones of control” as part of their efforts to tackle self-checkout thefts, a criminologist has suggested. Adrian Beck believes it would make it harder for thieves to steal groceries when they use the machines. Reports of self-checkout thefts have become...
Walmart making five changes that will affect your holiday shopping – all are in response to common customer requests
IT'S not going to be any regular holiday season at Walmart. The superstore has shared plans for an entirely improved holiday shopping experience, focusing on what it calls “better value” and “more convenience than ever.”. According to the retail giant, more than half of customers will start...
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
Kanye-Adidas Split Raises Value of Authentic, Self-Made Creators
As Adidas officially joins Gap and other businesses and brands in severing ties with the controversial musician turned fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, one unexpected winner is emerging from the ashes of the latest celebrity endorsement deal gone bad: small time, self-made creators. Despite the current tabloid interest in West’s demise,...
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
JPMorgan Sees 'Big Data' Becoming ‘Smart Data' With Help of Super Apps
The digital front door is opening. Lia Cao, managing director and global co-head of corporate and eCommerce sales and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the super app is coming — and in some cases, is already here. It depends on where you look,...
I’m a retail expert – there is a ‘major’ payments disruptor coming to Walmart shoppers after store announced huge update
CRYPTOCURRENCY may soon become one of the principal ways in which people shop at Walmart, the company's chief technology officer has claimed. Suresh Kumar told the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday that cryptocurrency could impact the way Walmart engages with customers in digital spaces. He claimed that it...
Chime, Nubank No.1 in PYMNTS’ Digital Banking App Provider Ranking
In the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Digital Banking apps, 13 apps have earned a place on this month’s Top 10 list. Highlights from this month’s picks include two leaders that hold down the first ranking slot, two apps that have fallen down the ladder, one app that joined the leaders, and one app that stands alone no longer sharing the No. 5 slot.
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
Shrinking Basket Size a Puzzle for Online Grocery Retailers
Like all retailers and brands right now, online grocers are trying to navigate a tricky inflationary environment, albeit one with a unique twist as it pertains to a reduction in buying groceries online. As Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, explained to PYMNTS, the confusion stems from the fact...
PayPal Rolls Out New Features Just in Time for Holiday Shopping
It's been a busy week for PayPal (PYPL) . The financial services platform recently announced PayPal Rewards, a unified rewards program that lets users shop, earn, track, save, and redeem rewards and offers in their PayPal app. Reward System. PayPal Rewards, which began rolling out on Oct. 17, will build...
