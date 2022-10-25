ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Walmart overhauls its intimates and sleepwear line to keep pace in a competitive market

Walmart is relaunching and renaming its best-selling intimates and sleepwear line. The new brand, Joyspun, debuts as the discounter gears up for the holidays and is attracting more shoppers with its low-priced groceries. Sales of intimates and sleepwear have grown significantly during the pandemic as retailers catered to consumers' desire...
CNBC

PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option

The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
TechCrunch

Amazon now allows customers to make payments through Venmo

To pay through Venmo, users will need to first add their account. During checkout on Amazon, users can select “Select a payment method” and then “Add a Venmo account.” This will redirect them to the Venmo app, where they can complete the authentication. Users can also choose Venmo to be their default payment method for Amazon purchases on that screen.
PYMNTS

PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy

Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
PYMNTS

Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground

Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
PYMNTS

Kanye-Adidas Split Raises Value of Authentic, Self-Made Creators

As Adidas officially joins Gap and other businesses and brands in severing ties with the controversial musician turned fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, one unexpected winner is emerging from the ashes of the latest celebrity endorsement deal gone bad: small time, self-made creators. Despite the current tabloid interest in West’s demise,...
PYMNTS

Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar

Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
PYMNTS

Chime, Nubank No.1 in PYMNTS’ Digital Banking App Provider Ranking

In the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Digital Banking apps, 13 apps have earned a place on this month’s Top 10 list. Highlights from this month’s picks include two leaders that hold down the first ranking slot, two apps that have fallen down the ladder, one app that joined the leaders, and one app that stands alone no longer sharing the No. 5 slot.
PYMNTS

Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending

India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
PYMNTS

Shrinking Basket Size a Puzzle for Online Grocery Retailers

Like all retailers and brands right now, online grocers are trying to navigate a tricky inflationary environment, albeit one with a unique twist as it pertains to a reduction in buying groceries online. As Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, explained to PYMNTS, the confusion stems from the fact...
TheStreet

PayPal Rolls Out New Features Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

It's been a busy week for PayPal (PYPL) . The financial services platform recently announced PayPal Rewards, a unified rewards program that lets users shop, earn, track, save, and redeem rewards and offers in their PayPal app. Reward System. PayPal Rewards, which began rolling out on Oct. 17, will build...
PYMNTS

