Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’

Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
Lakers drop to 0-4, LeBron's worst start since rookie year

The Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start continued Wednesday as the club fell to 0-4 with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. This marks the first time a LeBron James-led team has failed to win at least one of its first four games since his rookie campaign in 2003-04. The Lakers last started 0-4 in 2015-16.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
LeBron James held himself responsible for Lakers' loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers lost yet again on Wednesday, this time to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99, and are now 0-4 to start the season. Russell Westbrook sat out the contest with a bad hamstring he’s been dealing with since their final preseason game, but it made no difference. Los Angeles continued to have serious problems on the offensive end, as it shot 8-of-30 from 3-point range.
