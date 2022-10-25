Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S....
gladstonedispatch.com
When The Ash Settles
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village's residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler visited on Wednesday to examine the wreckage and promise support for the recovery effort. Part of their search was to determine whether the fire caused enough devastation to merit a federal disaster declaration. Wooldridge residents have found plenty of damage: The town's streets are now scattered with burnt car frames and 23 ruined structures.
gladstonedispatch.com
VOTERS GUIDE: What's on your ballot for Missouri, Boone County races
Boone County voters will cast their votes Nov. 8 in races ranging from county offices and state house representatives to U.S. congressional representatives and U.S. Senate. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website. There will be four...
gladstonedispatch.com
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
gladstonedispatch.com
Open District 47 seat prompts a contest
The 47th legislative seat is up for grabs as Chuck Bayse is not able to run again because of term limits. Education: Bachelor of science in political science and economics from Southwest Baptist University, Masters of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Seminary. Campaign website: martinfor47.com. Social media: Facebook. Background: Martin is...
gladstonedispatch.com
Unopposed seats in the 2022 Boone County election
A handful of Boone County seats are uncontested in this year’s election cycle. Here’s a look into who will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Brianna Lennon, Boone County’s county clerk, is running unopposed for the seat this year. Lennon has been the Boone County clerk since...
gladstonedispatch.com
Kendrick, Leipard vie for presiding commissioner seat
Voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to select a new presiding county commissioner, a position that is elected countywide. The current officeholder, Dan Atwill, is retiring after serving for 11 years in the post. The presiding commissioner job is one of the most powerful in local government as the...
Comments / 0