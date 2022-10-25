ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
evangelinetoday.com

Gazette to publish names of locals owed money by state

In an upcoming Ville Platte Gazette, you’ll find a list of Evangeline Parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Does the Louisiana Treasury Have Money that Belongs to You?

Beginning October 25th, the Louisiana Department of Treasury will publish over 62,000 names of people in newspapers in the state who are owed more than $44 million. State Treasurer John M. Schroder encourages citizens to check the printed list for their names. “It is our job to return this money...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years

Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops. Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”. More than 60% of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
wbrz.com

Vandals steal historical marker honoring Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines

Pointe Coupee officials are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the historical mark identifying the "Miss Jane Pittman Oak" was stolen recently. The parish government is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the sign or the arrest of the thief.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana

The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy