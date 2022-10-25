Read full article on original website
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
evangelinetoday.com
Gazette to publish names of locals owed money by state
In an upcoming Ville Platte Gazette, you’ll find a list of Evangeline Parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
houmatimes.com
Does the Louisiana Treasury Have Money that Belongs to You?
Beginning October 25th, the Louisiana Department of Treasury will publish over 62,000 names of people in newspapers in the state who are owed more than $44 million. State Treasurer John M. Schroder encourages citizens to check the printed list for their names. “It is our job to return this money...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed
Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.
225batonrouge.com
Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years
Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops. Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”. More than 60% of the...
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
wbrz.com
Vandals steal historical marker honoring Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines
Pointe Coupee officials are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the historical mark identifying the "Miss Jane Pittman Oak" was stolen recently. The parish government is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the sign or the arrest of the thief.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
brproud.com
Officials say though Louisiana has shifted into a “different stage” of COVID, the pandemic is not over
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is making changes to its COVID-19 reports. They say the state is in a “different stage” of the pandemic. After more than two years of navigating COVID-19, local health leaders say Louisiana has come a long...
Law enforcement warns public about new drug
Healthcare professionals and law enforcement officials across Acadiana are raising awareness against the drug known as kratom.
kalb.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana
The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
