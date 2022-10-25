Read full article on original website
Biden blows 13
1d ago
all the more reason all you others should stay outta of idaho... nothing here but taters... now go home and tell your friends
Reply(1)
3
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Deer With A Bad Broken Neck Has Been Living Fine In Idaho For Over 4 Years
This seems like something out of a horror movie. These are some tough animals and this shows just how tough they can be. They are out here daily fighting the elements, searching for their next meal all while trying not to get eaten by the next predator that comes along.
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
Idaho Elk Hunter Fires Shots At Attacking Mountain Lion In Heart-Pounding Video
This is not for the faint of heart. I’m not sure if there’s many more terrifying situations on this planet, than being face to face with a dangerous creature in the wild, and being unarmed. All you can do is pray that the creature doesn’t attempt to attack,...
maloriesadventures.com
Montana Huntress Kills and Skins a Husky, Confusing it with a Wolf
Breaking News as of 9/28/22: I’m trying to put together the words… usually I leave this stuff alone completely, but this is beyond disturbing. Montana huntress Amber Rose Barnes was responsible for killing and skinning a husky that she thought was a wolf. She then proceeded to brag about it on social media (see her post down below, but be warned, it is disturbing).
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Owns a Business in Utah but Is Scared of Christine Taking Truely There
'Sister Wives' fans find proof that Kody Brown owns a business in Utah, the state that he worried will team up with Christine to take away his rights as a father. Is he scared of Utah or Christine?
Video of One of 'Most Haunted' Locations in Ohio Isn't What We Expected
This video actually has us laughing.
Herald-Journal
Real-life rocking horse receives care from Idaho Horseshoeing School in popular video
With his long, curled hooves, the Arabian horse looked like a living rocking horse. But in the span of around an hour, he had the flat hooves of a healthy horse. The transformation occurred thanks to the efforts of Riley Mickelsen, the owner of Idaho Horseshoeing School. The video showing...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home
'When I asked him what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said, 'a fart,' I wasn't surprised. He can't wait to go trick-or-treating!'
Are Alligators Lurking In One of Idaho’s Wackiest Attractions?
If the last coupling strikes you as a major mismatch, hang on a sec. To Answer the Question, Yes. Alligators are, in fact, lurking in one of Idaho's wackiest tourist attractions. But! But! But! It's only because they live there!. Say what?!. It's 100% true. For several decades, the 75-80...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
Idaho Saloon Is A Surprisingly Neat Airbnb (Pictures)
Everyone that I have met, has told me that there's so much to see in Idaho. So I've started looking at Airbnb's in different parts of the state that my wife and I could truly get out and enjoy all that this state has to offer. One of those Airbnb's...
Kids Say the Darnedest Things – Montana Edition
I haven’t been to an elementary school for pick-up times, literally since I was a kid myself. Because I don’t have children of my own, I like to ask kids thoughtful and random questions. Their imaginations run wild and that’s exactly what first-grader Brinley brought to the table at West Elementary.
Celebs LOVE Idaho So Much It’s Nicknamed “New North Hollywood”
While the Idaho move in rate is slowing a bit more now than the crazy Idaho rush that took place over the last few years. Blue- and White-collar workers are not the only ones that find Idaho appealing. Celebrities are also making their way to the gem state. In recent years Idaho has been nicknamed the "New North Hollywood."
Millie Bobby Brown Transforms Into a Stylish Cow for Halloween
Millie Bobby Brown is embracing spooky season with an early Halloween costume look, which she shared a glimpse of to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In the series of photos, Brown, 18, appears to be dressed up as a stylish cow while rocking a full body cow print suit adorned with a cute cow face and ears printed on the hood.
This year's most popular Halloween costumes include Spider-Man, the 'Stranger Things' kids and dinosaurs
The most popular Halloween costumes of the year, per Google Trends' Frightgeist, include beloved characters like Harley Quinn and the "Stranger Things" gang as well as tried-and-true classics like witches, vampires and dinosaurs.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6