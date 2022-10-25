Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Candy with a cop; Trick-or-Treat drive through in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is putting out a call for all superheroes, monsters, princesses, and costumed kiddos!. EPD is holding a children's safe trick-or-treat event, with EPD's patrol, and other staff, will be curbside at their headquarters, 300 Country Club Road, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 30; so come get some goodie bags!
Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
Egan Warming centers preparing to open with cold weather moving in
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
Halloween decorations pose danger for wildlife
EUGENE, Ore. — Outdoor Halloween decorations can be fun and add to the holiday excitement, but they can also be troublesome and even deadly for wildlife. A viewer shared this photo with us, showing a deer in south Eugene with what appears to be fake spiderweb decorations tangled around its antlers. We've also seen situations where deer become trapped or stuck in objects after getting curious.
UPDATE: 911 service restored for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Lumen has advised officials that the situation is now resolved. The Central Lane 911 Communication Center has reported that a phone company, Lumen, has advised they are experiencing network event impacting some customers in the Springfield area. The phone company is currently trouble-shooting the outage.
Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
Groundbreaking announced for Latter-day Saints Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
Public safety levy on ballot again for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
Sutherlin PD: Theft suspect found in brush by K9, tased in hospital escape attempt
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man arrested for trespass and theft tried to escape from the hospital where he was taken before jail, the Sutherlin Police Department says. The man was tased and taken back into custody. The Sutherlin Police Department says that 11:20 a.m. on Monday, October 24, officers...
Sheriff: Driver killed after entering construction zone, crashing into dump truck
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Just before noon Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The investigation revealed a 2005 Subaru traveling East on Alpine entered into a construction zone occupied by the Benton County Road Department. "The...
Precautions in place to protect voters in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot.
Edison Elementary celebrates its grand opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Edison Elementary is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday night, October 25, after 2 years of expansion and a full reconstruction. It was one out of three 4J school buildings to be renovated with the help of 2018 bond funds. The original building was built back in...
Oakridge fire camp begins transition to smaller fire organization; Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Community Meeting at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shared through the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Tuesday evening brought heavy rain fall to the fire area, continuing to reduce the amount of active fire. Officials say...
City of Coburg is accepting write-in candidates for mayor on the ballot
COBURG, Ore. — If you live in Coburg, you may have noticed there are no candidates running for mayor on the ballot. The City of Coburg says they will be conducting a write-in campaign. They say on the ballot, there will be a line for a write-in vote, which will allow a write-in candidate to self-promote in the community.
Homeowners may pay more in taxes if Eugene street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
Incoming precipitation continues to cool active fire conditions for Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Monday, the western side of the Cedar Creek Fire received more than half an inch of rain, the eastern side received two tenths of an inch. Fire officials expect a break in wet weather until later Tuesday when the next weather system moves in from the Pacific.
