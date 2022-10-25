Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville-Emporia Neighborhood Watch focuses on holiday safety
It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
Celebrate Halloween in Hopewell with ‘Trunk-or-Treat’
"Trunk-or-Treat" events are intended to provide a safer alternative to conventional trick-or-treating, which can put kids at risk of getting hit by cars.
warrenrecord.com
Halloween fun for all ages
Dr. Joseph Warren, Bigfoot, Wolfman and a full cast of characters visited Warren County Saturday night as the Warrenton Revitalization Committee presented Fright Nite on Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton. Here, they prepare to lead a dance to “Believe (In Things You Cannot See)” by Here Come The Mummies. To view more scenes from the event, see the photo gallery attached at left.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
warrenrecord.com
Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair
Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Martin campaigns for Mayor of Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – Scott E. Martin is campaigning to be re-elected as Mayor of Lawrenceville and looks forward to continuing the good working relationship the Town of Lawrenceville has with Brunswick County, the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority and the Lawrenceville Economic Development Authority. Martin has served on the Lawrenceville Town Council for 12 years before being elected as Mayor.
Hospitals across Central Virginia nearing capacity after spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV
Local hospitals are experiencing an unimaginable crisis -- they’re close to running out of beds for sick children.
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
warrenrecord.com
Event honors memory of Lawrence L. Boyd
Sunny blue Carolina skies and smiling faces were a beautiful sight to see Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Community Fun Day sponsored by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard in Ridgeway. The event was held as a way of giving back to the community while honoring the life and legacy of Lawrence L. Boyd, Founder of Boyd’s Funeral Services, now Boyd-Royster Funeral Services. Boyd passed away May 22, 2022; however his legacy lives on.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Brunswick County IDA’s Executive Director attends Annual Maryland-Virginia Agriculture Development Conference
From October 3 – 6, nearly 30 local economic development and agricultural marketing professionals from Maryland and Virginia gathered just west of Richmond for the Maryland-Virginia Agriculture Development Conference. The conference focuses on education, networking and professional development for local government employees supporting agriculture- and forestry-based businesses. The multi-day conference featured expert presentations, farm tours, and opportunities for participants to share best practices and build productive new relationships with colleagues in neighboring states.
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
City of Emporia – Agreement Update
The City of Emporia and County of Greensville are continuously working towards resolving the outstanding school contract issue. It is the goal of Mayor and City Council to have a long-term contract in place by December 31, 2022. While the contract issue has been ongoing, the city continues to fund Greensville County Schools. In the current fiscal year (FY23), which ends on June 30, 2023, the city fully funded the schools local request in the amount of $4,296,931 as well as the 1% of the state sales tax in the amount of $1,261,704. The funding total for the school in the current fiscal year (FY23) is $5,558,635.00.
Video captures triple shooting at Richmond store; clerk heard 20 shots
Surveillance video captured the scary moments when a gunman opened fire outside a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
cbs17
Elderly woman among 2 people shot in broad daylight in Henderson; empty car and 2 buildings also hit
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman and another person were shot in the parking lot of a muffler shop in Henderson Friday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3 p..m. after officers heard gunfire in the area of Raleigh Road and S. Garnett Street, a news release from Henderson police said.
Franklin News Post
Two Virginia police officers shot
Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
New cameras help Roanoke Rapids police make arrest in U-Haul theft
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Police in Roanoke Rapids say automated license plate reading cameras are helping them solve crimes, including an arrest made this week for a stolen U-Haul truck. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are...
WRIC TV
Deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
WSET
Charlotte Co. woman wanted for multiple gun-related charges including malicious wounding
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a 21-year-old woman who is charged with multiple gun-related offenses. Anatesha Jada’kisse Moore is wanted for the following:. Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Use of A Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Aggravated...
