azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. USC score predictions
The Arizona Wildcats are 19-61-1 all-time against Top 10 college football teams, including earlier this season when they lost 49-22 to then-No. 8 Oregon. Enter USC, which is ranked No. 10 in the country. The only loss for the Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) came two weeks ago in a 43-42 setback at Utah.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT TV: Pac-12 Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
GCU, ASU neck and neck in CBS Sports’ men’s basketball top-100
The Grand Canyon State will have a strong say in the college basketball ecosystem this year. The Arizona Wildcats are widely regarded as a top-25 team and come in ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press preseason poll for men’s basketball. In the Valley, the Arizona State Sun Devils...
247Sports
Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12
For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA
As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
Tucson, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Tucson. The Sabino High School volleyball team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Marana High School volleyball team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
12news.com
Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem
PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
Diesel shortage impacting Arizona's truck drivers
Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
kjzz.org
What was known — and feared — by some University of Arizona staff before a professor's killing
When University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed on campus earlier this month, it sent shock waves across campus and through much of the Tucson community. Since, Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller has been chipping away at the story, reporting about what was known — and feared — by fellow UA faculty before Murad Dervish shot and killed Meixner on Oct. 5.
KOLD-TV
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the team for attending a party with alcohol present
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coaches, parents and athletes spoke out Tuesday, Oct. 25 at an Amphitheater School Board Meeting after six CDO football players were kicked off the team for attending a party where there was alcohol present. The school was alerted after pictures and videos circulated on...
Major expansion planned for Fox Theater
The Fox Theater Foundation is considering a major expansion for the historic theater. Rio Nuevo is supporting the plan.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
KOLD-TV
How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24. Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.
Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening 2 new stores Friday
Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is opening two new stores Friday, one in Tucson, Arizona, and the other in Palmdale, California. Sprouts operates about 380 stores in 23 states. In Tucson and Palmdale, the openings will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, and customers can receive 20% off their purchases throughout...
