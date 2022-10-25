EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO - Ray County Sheriff says an investigation is looking into whether aggressive dogs are to blame for the death of an Amazon driver. Deputies responded Monday night finding the driver dead in a front yard of a residence off Route O. The Sheriff said, "Due to the...nature of certain injuries to the...driver"...the cause of death cannot be confirmed or denied presently. However, the Sheriff claims responsibility for shooting and killing the dogs. Deputies followed the animals inside the house after finding blood on a dog door.

RAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO