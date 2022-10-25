ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

Carl Dean Mais

Carl Dean Mais, 83 of Richmond, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Monday, January 9, 1939 in Aullville, Missouri, to the late Noble Mais and the late Gladys (Birch) Mais. Carl graduated from Higginsville High School - class of 1956. He married Nancy (Lieser) Mais on December 28, 1956. Nancy preceded him in death on September 9, 2022. They were married 65 years.
Bobbie C. Butler

Bobbie C. Butler, 77, of Kansas City and formerly of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 25. Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Elousie "Dolly" Hager

Elousie "Dolly" Hager, 66, of Carrollton died Monday, Oct. 24. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the funeral home.
Elberta "Bert" Lorenz

Elberta "Bert" Lorenz, 96, of Corder died Tuesday, Oct. 25. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Zion Methodist Church in Corder. Burial will be in the Zion Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Memorial are suggested to the church or Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home in Higginsville.
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
Worker who died in bridge collapse identified by investigators

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the worker who died following a bridge collapse near Kearney. Authorities say 22-year-old Connor R. Ernst, of California, Mo., died yesterday when Ernst and three coworkers were trapped under debris while pouring concrete on a bridge located at 148th and Shady Grove. Kearney Fire and Rescue reportedly took 50 minutes to free Ernst from the wet concrete and rubble. The three who extricated themselves from the collapse were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
Robert "Bob" William Moore

Robert "Bob" William Moore - age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home in Lathrop. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Converse Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Converse Cemetery, south of Lathrop. There is no scheduled visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Booneville man asks judge to reconsider sentence

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A Boonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder, is asking the Cooper County Judge to reconsider his sentence. Kalynn D. Hendren, 28, entered an Alford plea in July after prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Hendren was also given credit for the 645 days in jail he spent awaiting trial.
Pettis County Commission meets Wednesday

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 26. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to meet with Turf Martin regarding CASA. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Pettis County Courthouse.
Ray County Commission meets in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 25. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to issue the Treasurer to transfer $87,478.39 from the Disaster Aid account to the main account for the purpose of transferring funds from the State Emergency Management Agency Department of Public Safety to the account that contains road and bridge funds. Additionally, the commission will direct the County Clerk to make a journal entry reflecting the transfer.
ELAP Covers Losses from Additional Cost of Transporting Water to Livestock

CARROLLTON - If you’ve incurred additional operating costs for transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought, assistance may be available to you through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). According to Katie Singer with Carroll County FSA, An eligible drought means that...
Aggressive dogs suspected in death of delivery driver

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO - Ray County Sheriff says an investigation is looking into whether aggressive dogs are to blame for the death of an Amazon driver. Deputies responded Monday night finding the driver dead in a front yard of a residence off Route O. The Sheriff said, "Due to the...nature of certain injuries to the...driver"...the cause of death cannot be confirmed or denied presently. However, the Sheriff claims responsibility for shooting and killing the dogs. Deputies followed the animals inside the house after finding blood on a dog door.
Grandview man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Grandview man who used Snapchat to sell illegal drugs and firearms pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm after selling a stolen handgun to an undercover federal agent. 20-year-old Antonio Johnson pleaded guilty today to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a...
