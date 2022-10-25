Read full article on original website
KMZU
Carl Dean Mais
Carl Dean Mais, 83 of Richmond, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Monday, January 9, 1939 in Aullville, Missouri, to the late Noble Mais and the late Gladys (Birch) Mais. Carl graduated from Higginsville High School - class of 1956. He married Nancy (Lieser) Mais on December 28, 1956. Nancy preceded him in death on September 9, 2022. They were married 65 years.
KMZU
Bobbie C. Butler
Bobbie C. Butler, 77, of Kansas City and formerly of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 25. Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
KMZU
Elousie "Dolly" Hager
Elousie "Dolly" Hager, 66, of Carrollton died Monday, Oct. 24. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the funeral home.
KMZU
Elberta "Bert" Lorenz
Elberta "Bert" Lorenz, 96, of Corder died Tuesday, Oct. 25. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Zion Methodist Church in Corder. Burial will be in the Zion Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Memorial are suggested to the church or Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home in Higginsville.
KMZU
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
KMZU
Worker who died in bridge collapse identified by investigators
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the worker who died following a bridge collapse near Kearney. Authorities say 22-year-old Connor R. Ernst, of California, Mo., died yesterday when Ernst and three coworkers were trapped under debris while pouring concrete on a bridge located at 148th and Shady Grove. Kearney Fire and Rescue reportedly took 50 minutes to free Ernst from the wet concrete and rubble. The three who extricated themselves from the collapse were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
KMZU
Robert "Bob" William Moore
Robert "Bob" William Moore - age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home in Lathrop. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Converse Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Converse Cemetery, south of Lathrop. There is no scheduled visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Booneville man asks judge to reconsider sentence
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A Boonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder, is asking the Cooper County Judge to reconsider his sentence. Kalynn D. Hendren, 28, entered an Alford plea in July after prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Hendren was also given credit for the 645 days in jail he spent awaiting trial.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Wednesday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 26. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to meet with Turf Martin regarding CASA. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Pettis County Courthouse.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets in regular session
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 25. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to issue the Treasurer to transfer $87,478.39 from the Disaster Aid account to the main account for the purpose of transferring funds from the State Emergency Management Agency Department of Public Safety to the account that contains road and bridge funds. Additionally, the commission will direct the County Clerk to make a journal entry reflecting the transfer.
KMZU
Traffic Alert: Crews to close various lanes and ramps for Buck O'Neil Bridge work
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project will make the following traffic changes beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. These closures are part of bridge work and for moving equipment. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
ELAP Covers Losses from Additional Cost of Transporting Water to Livestock
CARROLLTON - If you’ve incurred additional operating costs for transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought, assistance may be available to you through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). According to Katie Singer with Carroll County FSA, An eligible drought means that...
KMZU
Traffic shift planned tomorrow for U.S. Route 24 in Chariton County near Brunswick
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Drivers who travel U.S. Route 24 in Chariton County should be prepared for traffic shifts and stopped traffic at the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project near Brunswick this week. In early August, the westbound lane of U.S. Route 24 at Palmer Creek was closed,...
KMZU
Aggressive dogs suspected in death of delivery driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO - Ray County Sheriff says an investigation is looking into whether aggressive dogs are to blame for the death of an Amazon driver. Deputies responded Monday night finding the driver dead in a front yard of a residence off Route O. The Sheriff said, "Due to the...nature of certain injuries to the...driver"...the cause of death cannot be confirmed or denied presently. However, the Sheriff claims responsibility for shooting and killing the dogs. Deputies followed the animals inside the house after finding blood on a dog door.
KMZU
Grandview man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Grandview man who used Snapchat to sell illegal drugs and firearms pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm after selling a stolen handgun to an undercover federal agent. 20-year-old Antonio Johnson pleaded guilty today to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a...
KMZU
Fire officials find evidence of arson at scene of Pettis County home fire
Pettis County Sheriff says a person was arrested over the weekend suspected of arson. Sheriff Brad Anders said deputies were dispatched to a residential structure fire at Apt 115 Villa while a burn ban was in effect in the county. Neighboring apartments had been evacuated. Firefighters found evidence of arson...
