Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a rain / snow mix chance
Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy this week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for today and Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain
More wet weather is forecast for the Gulf Coast and Southeast as a strong cold front shifts over the Missippi and Tennessee valleys and brings rain to the Northeast.
Rain could soak your spooky plans. Here's the Halloween weekend forecast
As ghosts and goblins prepare to hit the streets for Halloween, some might find the weekend and Monday forecast just as spooky.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
natureworldnews.com
Much-needed Rain in Northwest To Continue Until Early November; Heavy Mountain Snow Also Expected
The latest weather forecast showed that much-needed rain would occur in Northeastern U.S, bringing a temperature cooldown after residents experienced warm weather. Meanwhile, the rain could also cause minor flooding, especially in coastal areas. The forecast noted that it would begin in early November. Residents could expect mountain snow in...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-More clouds and cooler temps for Fri/Sat; Rain showers for Sun/Mon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend we are cooling off with highs in the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday with more clouds too. Showers arrive Sunday. Tonight we will have a few more clouds and temps bottoming out into the low 50s. Friday we are in the upper 60s...
Cold weather brings storm risk to Tennessee, Mississippi valleys
As a cold front moves over the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys, there is the risk of severe weather. Warmer temperatures continue for the East ahead of the front.
natureworldnews.com
Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]
Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
More rain for the South and Pacific Northwest
More rain for the South and Pacific Northwest for the next couple of days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
National Weather Service predicts colder, snowier winter in Southeast Wisconsin
The National Weather Service (NWS) Climate Prediction Center believes this winter will be colder and snowier than average in Southeast Wisconsin.
