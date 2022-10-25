Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
This HGTV Star Appeared in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Decades Before Finding Home Reno Fame
The longtime TV star is returning to acting this holiday season Before she was known for sprucing up homes on HGTV's Love It or List It, Hilary Farr had an unexpected movie role. The design expert played a minor character in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. During the wedding scene at the start of the movie, Farr portrayed the bride, Betty Munroe. While standing on the steps of a church, she throws the bouquet into a crowd and...
See Tom Hanks as a Grumpy Widower Who Finds Unlikely Friendships in 'A Man Called Otto' First Look
Tom Hanks is exploring the power of friendship. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, Christopher Robin), A Man Called Otto is based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove. Here, Hanks plays Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new next-door neighbors.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Big Bang EPs Debunk Popular Internet Theory That Penny's Last Name Was Revealed in This Season 2 Scene
No, The Big Bang Theory was not hiding Penny’s last name in plain sight. In the Season 2 episode “The Work Song Nanocluster,” Kaley Cuoco’s Penny places a package on her kitchen counter — and if you zoom in close enough (at the three-minute mark), you can make out a first and last name on the shipping label: Penny Teller. But as producers reveal in the new oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (order it here), the label was supposed to be illegible. “Props had to put a label...
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ star Peter Billingsley calls sequel ‘a love letter to the Old Man’
It's been almost 40 years since Ralphie got his beloved BB gun (and nearly lost an eye), his father won a "major award" leg lamp and poor Flick stuck his tongue to a frozen pole in 1983's "A Christmas Story," a movie that's become a hilarious holiday staple. But the...
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters
The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free
Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
Collider
Mobster Colin Donnell Poses as a Priest in First 'Irreverent" Images
Peacock has just released several new first-look images for their upcoming series Irreverent, which is set to premiere on the streaming app on November 30, 2022. The new series is a drama that examines one man's capacity to change — it just might help that his life depends on it.
WDW News Today
New ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer and Key Art Ahead of November Disney+ Premiere
A full trailer and key art for “The Santa Clauses” have been released ahead of the show’s premiere on Disney+ next month. The art features Santa Claus and his family in his sleigh. Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell will return as Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa Claus and...
startattle.com
Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 4) “The Weekend”, Hilary Swank, trailer, release date
It’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel who is excited for his first assigned story. Startattle.com – Alaska Daily | ABC. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with...
MTV The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 3 | How to watch, time, stream, channel
“The Challenge: Ride or Dies” continues tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. central time on MTV. The show is also available to watch on Philo and fuboTV. From MTV: “The strength of family, friendship and love is put to the test in a competition of twists and turns (and explosions), and the winners will walk away with their shares of $1 million.”
Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Adds Ravi Patel to Cast
Ravi Patel is the latest addition to the cast of Fox’s upcoming comedy series “Animal Control.” Patel joins previously announced series leads Joel McHale and Vella Lovell. Per the single-camera show’s official logline, it is a “workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” Patel will star in the role of Amit Patel, said to be “an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for. His partner Victoria has a lifestyle that is so different from his own,...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Tamara Smart At ‘Wendell & Wild’ Premiere In L.A.
On Friday, October 21, 2022 British Actress Tamara Smart made a red carpet appearance at Netflix’s ‘WENDELL & WILD’ Los Angeles premiere at the Animation is Film Festival. Tamara plays Siobhan in the animation film that streamed on Netflix yesterday! It’s about two devious demon brothers Wendell and Wild that have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the num sister Helly, who is notorious for expelling demons. However, the brothers are not only plagued by her but also by her altar boys.
MSNBC
An actor reflects on his life in new play opening on Broadway
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Is Back for the Second Half of Season 1 — Details on the Episode Schedule and More
Space. The final frontier. Or in this case, it's the second half of Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy, at least. The animated Paramount Plus series is finally back after a lengthy season hiatus. Article continues below advertisement. This Star Trek spinoff follows the adventures of the crew of the...
startattle.com
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 8) Season finale, “East of Eden”, trailer, release date
Julian recovers Colin from an unlikely savior. Sunday can’t shake a connection from her past and present cases. Michelle considers what she wants – and what Colin needs. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “East of Eden”. Release date: October 30, 2022...
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, What To Know
Star Trek: Prodigy made its triumphant return today with Part 2 of Season 1 premiering on Paramount+. The show about a pick and mix group of intergalactic youngsters exploring space is aimed to charm children — while keeping the nostalgia of the franchise their parents know and love. And given the debut of the exciting midseason premiere, fans have been left speculating about the fate of Season 2, and all it entails. Read on for what we know so far:
startattle.com
Lights, Camera, Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man. Startattle.com – Lights, Camera, Christmas 2022.
