Florida State

The fun has just begun for Tulane in surprising football season

All right, Tulane Green Wave fans! These really are good times! Feel free to enjoy them. But history tells us that a number of you out there are thinking you’ve seen this movie before. You are expecting to awaken and find that it was all a dream. Tulane has...
Recruiting: Georgia prep LB Jean Claude Joseph III commits to Tulane

Tulane’s 2023 recruiting class grew by one Wednesday with the commitment of linebacker Jean Claude Joseph III. The 5-foot-11, 209 pounder is a three-star prospect from Eastside High in Covington, Georgia. Joseph pondered an impressive list of offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee, Michigan, USF, Maryland, Liberty, Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte and Eastern Michigan. He originally pledged to Coastal Carolina in February 2020 but backed off this week before the flip to the Green Wave.
100th anniversary Jesuit-Holy Cross matchup airs on CCS, YurView

NEW ORLEANS – One hundred years ago Wednesday, Jesuit and Holy Cross met for the first time in football, and the Blue Jays and Tigers have met every year since. The longest continuous football series in Louisiana resumes Friday night, and once again, Crescent City Sports will once again broadcast the game live.
Bests of the Catholic League are not Catholic teams

With the credentials of 106 victories and three state championships in the 1970s, Otis Washington has (rightfully) been immortalized as St. Augustine’s greatest head football coach, although he ranks second in total victories. The Purple Knight coach with the most career victories was one of Otis’ protégés: Tony Biagas,...
Inclement weather forces some high school football games to move to Thursday

Rain in the forecast has forced a few local schools to adjust their schedules, moving the games to Oct. 27, Thursday night instead of Friday night. Vandebilt Catholic has moved their Homecoming game against Assumption to Thursday night, with Kickoff at 7pm. The Homecoming Parade and Bonfire have been canceled. The pep rally will now be on Thursday at 9:20am. The Alumni Tailgate will be on Thursday at 5:30pm.
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming

Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out

Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
Fox 8 names Bruce Katz new chief meteorologist

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are extremely proud to announce Bruce Katz has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist. Katz has 34 years of meteorological broadcast experience, 27 of those years in the New Orleans DMA. He joined FOX 8 in 2012 and has been the weather anchor on several different broadcasts. He will officially take over the Chief Meteorologist duties on November 17th as David Bernard wraps up his television career.
