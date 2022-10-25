ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

HHS taxpayer-funded transgender surgery policies under scrutiny

(The Center Square) – U.S. Health and Human Services' transgender policies toward children are under scrutiny, the latest federal agency to face Congressional questions over how taxpayer dollars may be pushing the issue and even funding surgeries. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., ranking member on the Subcommittee on Civil...

Comments / 0

Community Policy