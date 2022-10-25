Read full article on original website
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
The CDC has surveyed teens on their health and behavior since the ’90s—but now some states are opting out
The CDC developed the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System in 1990 to track the leading causes of death and injury among young people. DepositPhotosRecent surveys captured important intel on young people's mental health during the pandemic.
thecentersquare.com
HHS taxpayer-funded transgender surgery policies under scrutiny
(The Center Square) – U.S. Health and Human Services' transgender policies toward children are under scrutiny, the latest federal agency to face Congressional questions over how taxpayer dollars may be pushing the issue and even funding surgeries. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., ranking member on the Subcommittee on Civil...
