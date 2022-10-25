Read full article on original website
Related
Is Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Based On a True Story?
Netflix‘s From Scratch is here to give you your biggest cry of the year. The eight-episode limited series follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldana), an American student who meets the love of her life while studying abroad in Italy. After falling for Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a sexy Sicilian chef, the two move to America to build a bright future together. When Lino encounters unexpected health issues, all their plans are derailed. From start to finish, From Scratch tells a touching story of love, loss, food, and family. Its characters will bury themselves in your hearts, its food scenes will leave you hungry for authentic Italian cuisine, and the events that unfold over the course of the series will have you wondering if Amy and Lino’s love and life was inspired by a true story.
