Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Boxing Insider
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight In Jeopardy? Arizona Boxing Commission Looking Into Claims Silva Was Dropped Twice In Training
An interview given by former MMA great Anderson Silva has led the Arizona Boxing Commission to immediately set about to find whether or not the 47 year old should be facing Jake Paul Saturday night in Glendale. Although Silva has since said he was kidding, the UFC legend claimed in an interview that he was knocked down twice in training. Fighters say a lot of things while promoting a match, and this is one fight that quite a few people feel Jake Paul may lose, as Silva not only has a boxing background, but had actually boxed as a professional years ago.
Boxing Scene
Agbeko: I Want Caleb Plant In Nashville; Former Sparring Partner ‘Knows I’m In His Head’
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Now that Sena Agbeko has upset an undefeated prospect in a televised main event, the veteran super middleweight wants to settle a score against a former 168-pound champion. The Ghanian-born, Nashville-based boxer called out former sparring partner Caleb Plant in the immediate aftermath of...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th
By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva’s coach respects Jake Paul, but says he’s biting off more than he can chew: ‘He will definitely be tested’
Will Anderson Silva ruin Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record on Saturday? Luiz Carlos Dorea, the man responsible for sharpening Silva’s boxing skills for nearly two decades, is confident in a knockout win for “The Spider,” even if he respects Paul’s abilities. Speaking on this week’s...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Chimes In On Spence-Crawford: "To The General World, It’s Not As Big As You Think It Is"
Like many, Eddie Hearn was stupefied when the news of Terence Crawford’s choice of opponent was officially revealed. After months of what appeared to be promising negotiations, Hearn was convinced that Crawford, the WBO welterweight trinket holder, would soon swap fists with unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Yet, as both sides began fulminating bac.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez must happen
By Robert Segal: David Benavidez needs to exhaust every effort possible to make a fight against Caleb Plant to help increase his chances of getting the chance to battle Canelo Alvarez. Without getting a major belt under his belt at 168 to lure Canelo into fighting him, Benavidez (26-0, 23...
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
sporf.com
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk enter talks for huge fight in Saudi Arabia
Reports have emerged claiming that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are planning a massive heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia. The news comes after Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, confirmed that talks with Usyk’s camp would commence this week. If they can work out an agreement, a unification of the...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete Fight In Play For Feb. 3, Bob Arum Says
An all-Mexican showdown that is a surefire bet to be a barnburner is inching closer to becoming a reality. Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete are slated to face each other in their next fight. When Arum was asked by Lance Pugmire of...
BoxingNews24.com
BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers
By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Wonders Why Team Crawford Didn't Offer Him The Fight
Having worked his way up from the ground floor, Jaron “Boots” Ennis believed that his time to show and prove had essentially arrived. But even after racking up a spotless record through 29 career fights and a top three ranking in all four sanctioning bodies, the Philadelphia slugger was willing to forgo a world title opportunity while the division’s top two names duke it out.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Indicates Canelo is Still Looking at Rematch With Bivol
Promoter Eddie Hearn, who worked with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for his last few fights, says the Mexican superstar is still mentally focused on a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Canelo moved up to 175-pounds back in May - and he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: ‘It’s Not Interesting For Me Like It Was Before'
Dmitry Bivol admits the prospect of a second fight with Canelo Alvarez is not alluring as the first one. Bivol, the 31-year-old Russian, WBA light heavyweight titlist, upset the Mexican superstar earlier this spring with a convincing unanimous decision in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was only Alvarez’s second career loss; the first one occurred nearly eight years ago, at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
WBO to order Janibek Alimkhanuly to defend against Jaime Munguia next if he beats Denzel Bentley
By Dan Ambrose: WBO president Paco Valcarcel revealed today that they would be ordering undefeated middleweight champ Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) to defend against his mandatory Jaime Munguia in his next contest, provided that he successfully defeats challenger Denzel Bentley next month on November 12th. The question with that...
Boxing Scene
Joyce On Usyk Winning WBO Award: It Motivates Me To Kick His Ass Next!
Joe Joyce was honored at the annual WBO Convention with the official presentation of his interim heavyweight title. It was the honor bestowed upon unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO champ Oleksandr Usyk, however, that served as greater motivation for what lies ahead. The pair of unbeaten heavyweights were on site for the 35th...
