Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds

World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Boxing Insider

Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight In Jeopardy? Arizona Boxing Commission Looking Into Claims Silva Was Dropped Twice In Training

An interview given by former MMA great Anderson Silva has led the Arizona Boxing Commission to immediately set about to find whether or not the 47 year old should be facing Jake Paul Saturday night in Glendale. Although Silva has since said he was kidding, the UFC legend claimed in an interview that he was knocked down twice in training. Fighters say a lot of things while promoting a match, and this is one fight that quite a few people feel Jake Paul may lose, as Silva not only has a boxing background, but had actually boxed as a professional years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
BoxingNews24.com

Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th

By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez must happen

By Robert Segal: David Benavidez needs to exhaust every effort possible to make a fight against Caleb Plant to help increase his chances of getting the chance to battle Canelo Alvarez. Without getting a major belt under his belt at 168 to lure Canelo into fighting him, Benavidez (26-0, 23...
BoxingNews24.com

Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum

By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
sporf.com

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk enter talks for huge fight in Saudi Arabia

Reports have emerged claiming that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are planning a massive heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia. The news comes after Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, confirmed that talks with Usyk’s camp would commence this week. If they can work out an agreement, a unification of the...
BoxingNews24.com

BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers

By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
Boxing Scene

Jaron Ennis Wonders Why Team Crawford Didn't Offer Him The Fight

Having worked his way up from the ground floor, Jaron “Boots” Ennis believed that his time to show and prove had essentially arrived. But even after racking up a spotless record through 29 career fights and a top three ranking in all four sanctioning bodies, the Philadelphia slugger was willing to forgo a world title opportunity while the division’s top two names duke it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boxing Scene

Hearn Indicates Canelo is Still Looking at Rematch With Bivol

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who worked with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for his last few fights, says the Mexican superstar is still mentally focused on a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Canelo moved up to 175-pounds back in May - and he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight

Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
Boxing Scene

Bivol on Canelo Rematch: ‘It’s Not Interesting For Me Like It Was Before'

Dmitry Bivol admits the prospect of a second fight with Canelo Alvarez is not alluring as the first one. Bivol, the 31-year-old Russian, WBA light heavyweight titlist, upset the Mexican superstar earlier this spring with a convincing unanimous decision in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was only Alvarez’s second career loss; the first one occurred nearly eight years ago, at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Boxing Scene

Joyce On Usyk Winning WBO Award: It Motivates Me To Kick His Ass Next!

Joe Joyce was honored at the annual WBO Convention with the official presentation of his interim heavyweight title. It was the honor bestowed upon unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO champ Oleksandr Usyk, however, that served as greater motivation for what lies ahead. The pair of unbeaten heavyweights were on site for the 35th...

