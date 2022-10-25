ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Robjk
3d ago

I'm an independent, but with all the craziness blue does I'm voting all red, red have issues too, but blue has plum gone nuts.

karrie NC
3d ago

with her latest campaign ad repeating she will be the first black female senator repeated 4 times proves she has nothing to offer for NC

jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago

Nobody knows who is going to win the midterm elections until the last vote is counted! Everything else is just speculation! Don’t believe polls just go and vote it’s your civic duty.

