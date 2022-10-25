Read full article on original website
Robjk
3d ago
I'm an independent, but with all the craziness blue does I'm voting all red, red have issues too, but blue has plum gone nuts.
Reply(103)
171
karrie NC
3d ago
with her latest campaign ad repeating she will be the first black female senator repeated 4 times proves she has nothing to offer for NC
Reply(43)
99
jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago
Nobody knows who is going to win the midterm elections until the last vote is counted! Everything else is just speculation! Don’t believe polls just go and vote it’s your civic duty.
Reply(7)
47
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
The Marquette Law School survey has Johnson racking up support of 52 percent of likely voters compared with Barnes’ 46 percent.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
WXIA 11 Alive
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
thecentersquare.com
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
60% of Republican Voters Say White Supremacy Is a ‘Problem’ in the US
If you tuned in to Tucker Carlson every night, you’d be told again and again that white supremacy is a hoax, invoked by liberals to smear the modern Republican Party and divide the country. But though the Fox News host has millions of viewers, his controversial takes may not...
Comments / 380