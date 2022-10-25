ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

thecentersquare.com

West Virginians to decide state House, Senate in November

(The Center Square) – With elections a little more than a week away, West Virginians are poised to decide Nov. 8 who will represent respective districts in the state senate and house of delegates. Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers. The party has a strong 78-22 majority in...
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races

(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights

(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

These are the most expensive contested elections in the Arizona Senate

Elections for all 30 seats in the Arizona State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 16-14 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most and least expensive contested general elections in the State Senate. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

These are the most expensive contested elections in the Ohio House

Elections for all 99 seats in the Ohio House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 64-35 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the House of Representatives. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1

(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
ROANOKE, VA
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia governor will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for students

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will not support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students attending public schools. “Within all my power that I have, West Virginia will not … mandate COVID-19 vaccines for kids,” Justice said during a news conference. “I can’t promise [that I won’t be] overridden or whatever it may be, but in all my power I do not think that that’s the right thing to do.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation

(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
ALASKA STATE

