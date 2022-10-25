Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
West Virginians to decide state House, Senate in November
(The Center Square) – With elections a little more than a week away, West Virginians are poised to decide Nov. 8 who will represent respective districts in the state senate and house of delegates. Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers. The party has a strong 78-22 majority in...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
thecentersquare.com
Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races
(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
thecentersquare.com
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
Washington Examiner
One year after Youngkin victory, education once again takes center stage in Virginia
A year after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) brought his education-focused campaign to the northern Virginia county of Loudoun, the issue is once again seeping into campaign politics in an area within commuting distance of the nation's capital. Throughout 2021, Loudoun County was infamously the epicenter of a nationwide movement...
NBC12
Printer takes responsibility for incorrect voter postcards sent to thousands of Virginians
A Richmond-area printing company acknowledged it was partly responsible for errors that caused roughly 60,000 Virginians to get incorrect voter notices ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms. Choice Printing Services, a vendor the Virginia Department of Elections and several other state agencies have used for years, was given the job...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights
(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: DeWine holds double-digit lead over Whaley for Ohio governor
(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s lead in polls has slipped as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, but it remains comfortably in the double digits over Democrat Nan Whaley. According to a Marist Ohio poll, DeWine has a 13-point lead over Whaley, 53-40, among...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania Senate race driven by personality, but missing policy plans
(The Center Square) – While Tuesday’s Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate offered a chance for the candidates to attack each other and push their brand, it was an hour remarkably light on policy details. The economy, as The Center Square previously reported, drew great attention. Democratic Lt. Gov. John...
thecentersquare.com
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Arizona Senate
Elections for all 30 seats in the Arizona State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 16-14 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most and least expensive contested general elections in the State Senate. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
thecentersquare.com
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Ohio House
Elections for all 99 seats in the Ohio House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 64-35 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the House of Representatives. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1
(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
What happens after Virginia’s public comment on transgender student policies closes?
Public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policies closes on Wednesday at 11:59pm, kicking off next steps in what could be a lengthy process.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
Virginia NAACP weighs in on the transgender policy proposal in schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia NAACP called Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies discriminatory and a violation of law. “The 2022 Model Policies violate the First Amendment rights of children in Virginia schools,” said Robert Barnette, Jr., the president of the Virginia NAACP. He said these policies...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia governor will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for students
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will not support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students attending public schools. “Within all my power that I have, West Virginia will not … mandate COVID-19 vaccines for kids,” Justice said during a news conference. “I can’t promise [that I won’t be] overridden or whatever it may be, but in all my power I do not think that that’s the right thing to do.”
thecentersquare.com
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Wisconsin State Assembly
Elections for all 99 seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 57-38 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the State Assembly. This information comes from candidate reports to the Wisconsin Ethics...
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
