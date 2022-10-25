Read full article on original website
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
cenlanow.com
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons on why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s...
University of Arkansas
Chancellor Robinson Visits NE Arkansas, Delivers Books With 'Arkansas Reads'
With more than 5,000 books in tow, the University of Arkansas visited various elementary schools in Northeast Arkansas Oct. 26 – 27, helping to grow local library collections and promoting early literacy as part of the Arkansas Reads program. As part of the the trip, Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson...
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
thecentersquare.com
New report shows Mississippi students suffered learning losses
(The Center Square) – Mississippi student learning has dropped significantly as the COVID-19 pandemic altered classroom learning, a new study of classroom learning reveals. The Nation’s Report Card details learning losses in math and reading among fourth graders and eights graders, using results from the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress figures from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.
thecentersquare.com
Back in the classroom after the pandemic, children with special needs are struggling
(The Center Square) – Illinois schools continue to cope with the effects of the school shutdowns during the pandemic. Recent studies have shown that remote learning and school closures impacted all children. Many lost ground and regressed in their basic skills. Their lives were disrupted when their parents lost jobs. Many children were forced to move out of their homes and their familiar neighborhoods. Loved ones and caregivers died and children are still grieving.
Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9 (10/28/22)
Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Arkansas voting officials are certain that voting machines are completely secure
Arkansas voting officials are adamant that voting machines being used for elections this year are secure.
thecentersquare.com
Study shows return on investment of majors at Tennessee's public colleges and universities
(The Center Square) — As a loan forgiveness plan is pushed by President Joe Biden, a new report is showing the value and return on investment for the many degrees students can obtain from Tennessee's public colleges and universities. Beacon Center, a nonprofit policy group, looked at student debt...
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents
Both candidates running for House District 11 hope to support working Arkansans. If elected, Republican Rebecca Burkes said she would focus on lowering taxes and lightening regulations and restrictions on small businesses. “Having been a business owner myself and understanding what it means and the things that business owners have to go through to operate, […] The post Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
thecentersquare.com
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For
Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
Exclusive: Arkansas Governor Candidate Chris Jones Talks Fragile Democracy and Beating An Inaccessible Adversary
When Chris Jones, the Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor, was 8 years old, his father, a preacher, took him on an unforgettable trip. “Early on, my dad took me from my hometown to Little Rock and I met then-Gov. Bill Clinton,” Jones tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I was fascinated by...
