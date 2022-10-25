(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

