thecentersquare.com
Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up
(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights
(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
thecentersquare.com
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin League of Municipalities presses for more state money
(The Center Square) – The folks who lobby for local government in Wisconsin say the state's municipalities need more money. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities wrapped up its annual conference last weekend in La Crosse, after which the League pressed state lawmakers for more money. “[We continue] to highlight...
thecentersquare.com
Acceleration to clean energy economy gets boost from North Carolina governor
(The Center Square) – Acceleration to a clean energy economy got a boost from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with an executive order issued Tuesday. Cooper’s Executive Order 271 “directs the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to work with stakeholders to propose to the Environmental Management Commission an Advanced Clean Trucks program that would ensure zero-emission trucks and buses are available for purchase in the state,” according to a prepared statement.
thecentersquare.com
More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds
(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
thecentersquare.com
Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races
(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania Senate race driven by personality, but missing policy plans
(The Center Square) – While Tuesday’s Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate offered a chance for the candidates to attack each other and push their brand, it was an hour remarkably light on policy details. The economy, as The Center Square previously reported, drew great attention. Democratic Lt. Gov. John...
thecentersquare.com
West Virginians to decide state House, Senate in November
(The Center Square) – With elections a little more than a week away, West Virginians are poised to decide Nov. 8 who will represent respective districts in the state senate and house of delegates. Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers. The party has a strong 78-22 majority in...
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717...
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
thecentersquare.com
Voters appear to sour on Prop 30, new survey shows
(The Center Square) – Despite showing early support for the measure, California voters appear poised to reject a ballot initiative seeking to raise taxes on wealthy residents to fund vehicle charging stations, eclectic vehicle purchase incentives and wildfire prevention. A new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California...
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia governor will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for students
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will not support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students attending public schools. “Within all my power that I have, West Virginia will not … mandate COVID-19 vaccines for kids,” Justice said during a news conference. “I can’t promise [that I won’t be] overridden or whatever it may be, but in all my power I do not think that that’s the right thing to do.”
thecentersquare.com
Report: California spent millions fighting regional center inequities, some got worse
(The Center Square) – Despite California spending millions to eradicate inequalities, a new report out Wednesday found racial and geographical disparities persist at regional centers tasked with caring for adults with disabilities. Though the state has paid out millions in grants to regional centers – facilities that provide services...
thecentersquare.com
Line 5: Thorn in Whitmer's side while governor, and in debate against Dixon
(The Center Square) – Line 5, the pipelines delivering 65% of the Upper Peninsula’s propane and 55% of Michigan’s total propane, was a topic producing sharp disagreement between Michigan gubernatorial candidates in a Tuesday night debate. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attempted to gain distance from her...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Minnesota has the sixth worst business tax climate
(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth worst business tax climate in the nation, according to a report released this week by the Tax Foundation. TF's 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index reports how well states structure their tax systems and indicates how to improve those systems. The report ranks the states based on a point system of 0 (worst) to 10 (best) with five unequally weighted variables: individual income tax (30.6%), sales tax (23.5%), corporate income tax (21.1%), property tax (15.0%) and unemployment insurance tax (9.8%).
thecentersquare.com
Analysis shows some Tennessee students lost months of learning between 2019 and 2022
(The Center Square) — A new analysis of data from the Nation’s Report Card shows that Tennessee students lost, on average, what equals five months of math learning between 2019 and 2022 while the state’s students lost four months of reading learning. The Education Recovery Scorecard, from...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: DeWine holds double-digit lead over Whaley for Ohio governor
(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s lead in polls has slipped as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, but it remains comfortably in the double digits over Democrat Nan Whaley. According to a Marist Ohio poll, DeWine has a 13-point lead over Whaley, 53-40, among...
thecentersquare.com
Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County
(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
