Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video
The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context. Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicAnderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration Despite his attempts to woo...
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Shares ‘Currently Zoolin’ Remix Over Drake’s Song ‘Currents’: Listen
Kodak Black is set to release his new album Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 on Friday, Oct. 28. His hit single ‘Super Gremlin’ recently moved over 4 million copies which prompted the rapper to tweet that he “remembers everything.” He was recently involved in a back and forth with Latto after calling her a “hating a*s mutt” following loss at the BET awards for ‘song of the year’.
Lil Nas X Delays LA Show for a Few Minutes After Telling Fans He 'Vomited' Backstage: 'Not a Joke'
Lil Nas X isn't afraid to tell fans when he's having a backstage emergency. Before taking the stage at for his Long Live Montero Tour stop at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the "Industry Baby" performer reportedly told fans he needed a little extra time to prepare after throwing up backstage.
Billboard
How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Artists Who Copy Their Idols' Sound: "It's Irking the Crap Out of Me!"
Nicki Minaj is getting real about her thoughts on the current state of music. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper spoke to Jada Pinkett Smith for Interview Magazine's fall 2022 cover story, published on Oct. 18, where the two discussed motherhood, business, and the former being labeled as "sexy." However, Minaj couldn't help but also share her music opinions as well, particularly in regard to the sound artists are adopting now — and how it sounds all too familiar.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest First-Week Sales Of His Career
Lil Baby‘s It’s Only Me has topped the Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales of his career so far. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper’s latest LP debuted at No. 1 on the chart after earning roughly 216,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Of that figure, 209,000 came from SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units, equating to 88.97 million on-demand song streams.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
Grammys Debated Whether Beyoncé‘s ’Renaissance’ Should Compete in Dance (Exclusive)
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album almost never made it to the dance floor — at the Grammys. Beyoncé submitted the critically acclaimed album for best dance/electronica album at the 2023 Grammys, but the Recording Academy’s dance committee initially felt that it might not be a perfect fit for the genre, according to a source. That group believed that the album might be better placed in pop, where it would be nominated for best pop vocal album alongside projects by Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterTina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson's Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem RenaissanceNicki...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Crowned ‘Best Artist Of Our Generation’ After Making Billboard Chart History
Lil Baby has made Billboard history with his new album It’s Only Me — and he’s received some pretty high praise because of it. On Monday (October 24), the Atlanta rapper’s 4PF label dubbed him the “best artist of our generation” on Instagram after resharing a tweet that shows Lil Baby simultaneously charted 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, including all 23 tracks from his latest album.
Complex
Tobi Releases New Single “She Loves Me,” Announces New Album ‘Panic’
Tobi’s new album is on the horizon. Along with the release of his latest single “She Loves Me,” the Toronto-based rapper also announced the title of his forthcoming project Panic. “I wanted to make a song that is warm and celebrated sensuality,” said Tobi in an announcement....
seventeen.com
Charli D'Amelio Explores Teenage Heartbreak in New "If You Ask Me To" Music Video
Charli D'Amelio has officially made her foray into music. The 18-year-old debuted her first official music video, "If You Ask Me To," after the season finale of her hit Hulu series The D'Amelio Show. Directed by Andrew Sadler, the new music video follows Charli as she explores teenage heartbreak and considers the idea of falling in love again.
HipHopDX.com
Steve Lacy Smashes Fan's Camera, Storms Off Stage During New Orleans Show
New Orleans, LA – Steve Lacy’s bad habits don’t just involve biting his tongue with his crushes, as the breakout star proved during his show in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday night (October 24). A viral video from his Give You the World tour stop at the...
Don Omar and Akon Are Hypnotized by a ‘Good Girl’ on New Urban-Merengue Fusion
There’s nothing like two early aughts legends linking up for a hit. On Thursday, Don Omar premiered “Good Girl,” a dancefloor-ready, merengue-meets-reggae track featuring Akon. The song opens with Akon’s unmistakable voice over reggae-inspired production before a throbbing bass welcomes Don Omar. The two artists fuse their styles as the song breaks into an electric merengue melody. “She said she’s a good girl/Turned into a bad girl/Caught up in a bad world,” sings Akon in the chorus, before Don Omar admits in Spanish, “I don’t know what it is about her, but she wakes something up in me… Her body is...
Stereogum
U.S. Girls – “Bless This Mess”
Over the summer, U.S. Girls followed their 2020 album Heavy Light with “So Typically Now,” a synth-speckled banger skewering people who decamped upstate to their Hudson hidey-holes during the pandemic. Today, Meg Remy is back with another new single, the ballideering “Bless This Mess.” It also has “realfake” music video created by Remy and Evan Gordon.
