For years I have driven down Smokey Park Highway and passed Hot Dog King, a small, forlorn restaurant, the mascot of which — a bipedal, crown-wearing hot dog with a smiling face — never succeeded in inducing me to enter the place. But recently, armed with a journalistic excuse to take a nice drive to this curious restaurant where I was sure I’d run into nobody I knew, I finally went.

CANDLER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO