Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, NC
Tucked along southwestern North Carolina, Henderson County is home to a mixed bag of attractions. It’s located within the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering an array of outdoor adventures. The origins of Henderson County can be traced back to 1838, when it was named after a prestigious Chief Justice...
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Parks & Recreation announces promotions
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) has announced a number of promotions within the department as community demand for high-quality public recreation spaces, leisure and cultural programming, and youth and adult sports increases following years of slimmed-down operations during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. These well-earned promotions reinforce APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
biltmorebeacon.com
Hail to the King
For years I have driven down Smokey Park Highway and passed Hot Dog King, a small, forlorn restaurant, the mascot of which — a bipedal, crown-wearing hot dog with a smiling face — never succeeded in inducing me to enter the place. But recently, armed with a journalistic excuse to take a nice drive to this curious restaurant where I was sure I’d run into nobody I knew, I finally went.
nctripping.com
Museum of the Cherokee Indian (13,000 Years of History in One Important Space)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian invites all visitors to learn about the Cherokee people’s history and celebrate their rich culture. Located in Cherokee, North Carolina,...
hendersonville.com
City of Hendersonville Adding Trees to Neighborhoods and Yards During Fall’s Prime Planting Season
More than 78 trees are being added to Hendersonville’s tree canopy during October. The trees are supplied at no charge to homeowners and communities through the City of Hendersonville’s NeighborWoods program, which is coordinated by Hendersonville Tree Board. The NeighborWoods program aims to protect and provide tree cover,...
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
krcgtv.com
Couple loses historic home to fire -- wedding photos and memories survive
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of a popular North Carolina event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home Saturday, Oct. 22. For nearly six hours that night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road in Candler — about a 20-minute drive southwest of Asheville in the western part of the state.
greenvillejournal.com
Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history
Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
WTHR
I-40 to see months of traffic jams near Asheville as crews install new bridges to help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
iheart.com
Wildfire in Candler,Steam Plant Online for WCU,Church Vandalized in Yancey
(Candler, NC) -- Emergency crews are working to contain a wildfire in western North Carolina. It had burned up to 20-acres on the side of a mountain in Candler as of last night. Recent dry conditions are making it more difficult to get fires under control. WLOS-TV reported it had been around 60-percent contained.
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
focusnewspaper.com
Closure For Construction In Hickory Beginning Oct. 31st
Hickory – Contractors will install new utilities and construct a new railroad crossing across Second Avenue NW. This work will require the closure of Second Avenue NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Street NW, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31. The section of 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road will also be closed at this time.
Comments / 0