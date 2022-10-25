ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, NC

Tucked along southwestern North Carolina, Henderson County is home to a mixed bag of attractions. It’s located within the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering an array of outdoor adventures. The origins of Henderson County can be traced back to 1838, when it was named after a prestigious Chief Justice...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Parks & Recreation announces promotions

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) has announced a number of promotions within the department as community demand for high-quality public recreation spaces, leisure and cultural programming, and youth and adult sports increases following years of slimmed-down operations during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. These well-earned promotions reinforce APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Hail to the King

For years I have driven down Smokey Park Highway and passed Hot Dog King, a small, forlorn restaurant, the mascot of which — a bipedal, crown-wearing hot dog with a smiling face — never succeeded in inducing me to enter the place. But recently, armed with a journalistic excuse to take a nice drive to this curious restaurant where I was sure I’d run into nobody I knew, I finally went.
CANDLER, NC
nctripping.com

Museum of the Cherokee Indian (13,000 Years of History in One Important Space)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian invites all visitors to learn about the Cherokee people’s history and celebrate their rich culture. Located in Cherokee, North Carolina,...
CHEROKEE, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
krcgtv.com

Couple loses historic home to fire -- wedding photos and memories survive

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of a popular North Carolina event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home Saturday, Oct. 22. For nearly six hours that night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road in Candler — about a 20-minute drive southwest of Asheville in the western part of the state.
CANDLER, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history

Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
SPARTANBURG, SC
iheart.com

Wildfire in Candler,Steam Plant Online for WCU,Church Vandalized in Yancey

(Candler, NC) -- Emergency crews are working to contain a wildfire in western North Carolina. It had burned up to 20-acres on the side of a mountain in Candler as of last night. Recent dry conditions are making it more difficult to get fires under control. WLOS-TV reported it had been around 60-percent contained.
CANDLER, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Closure For Construction In Hickory Beginning Oct. 31st

Hickory – Contractors will install new utilities and construct a new railroad crossing across Second Avenue NW. This work will require the closure of Second Avenue NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Street NW, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31. The section of 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road will also be closed at this time.
HICKORY, NC

