Fox 19
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
WKRC
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Hamilton shooting; toddler hit with bullet fragments
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people are dead and a 3-year-old has been injured after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday. Officers rushed to South Second Street, near Chestnut Street, where they first found three victims. Police have since found a fourth victim, a child. It all unfolded just after 7...
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
dayton247now.com
Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
Fox 19
Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
Covington woman charged with murder in deadly wrong-way crash on I-75
23-year-old Covington resident Kearies Simpson has been charged with murder in connection to the I-75 wrong-way crash that killed a woman on Oct. 23, per Covington police. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills was traveling the correct way on the interstate when a car driving the wrong way hit her head on, according to Covington police. She was the only passenger in her vehicle.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, a Hamilton County Judge set a $100,000 bond for a Norwood woman accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint says that Lilly died “by means of...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
WLWT 5
Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
