Hamilton, OH

Fox 19

Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
peakofohio.com

Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point

Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
dayton247now.com

Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood

Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place

Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman charged with murder in deadly wrong-way crash on I-75

23-year-old Covington resident Kearies Simpson has been charged with murder in connection to the I-75 wrong-way crash that killed a woman on Oct. 23, per Covington police. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills was traveling the correct way on the interstate when a car driving the wrong way hit her head on, according to Covington police. She was the only passenger in her vehicle.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield

Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
CINCINNATI, OH

