WRDW-TV
‘Really traumatizing’: Mom shares fear after bullets hit kids’ room
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday night, shots rang out for the second time in two weeks on Chalet North Court. The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says a man was shot in the chest, both arms, and his backside. No suspects have been arrested, and neighbors aren’t getting much sleep.
WRDW-TV
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother pleaded guilty in an attack on another woman at a Little Caesar’s that was captured in a viral video last year. Brittany Kennedy pleaded guilty to kidnapping and criminal damage to property as well as battery and cruelty to children. Judge Jesse Stone...
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
WRDW-TV
‘Nothing will ever be the same’: Mother honors son lost to suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother is trying to find a way after her son’s death three months ago. “No way. Not my kids. Like, it was never an issue, never a thought that crossed my mind,” said Julie Jennings, Treyvon Jennings’ mother. We’re checking back in...
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
thepeoplesentinel.com
First responders hold candy walk in Snelling
Barnwell County first responders raced to the Snelling Town Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. There was no real emergency – just an opportunity to interact with the youngest residents of Snelling and its surrounding communities during the 3rd Annual First Responder Candy Walk. The event, held during the 100th...
WRDW-TV
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Already accused of killing a 3-year-old girl, a man held a woman captive for hours in a North Augusta apartment and kept her from speaking with authorities out of fear he’d be sent back to jail, according to police. North Augusta Department of Public...
wgac.com
Man Shot, Bullets Nearly Strike Sleeping Children Nearby in North Augusta
A man was shot multiple times while leaving a home late Tuesday night in the 100 block of Chalet North Court Near Bradleyville Road in North Augusta. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. Meanwhile, investigators say it was a close...
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams,...
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
WRDW-TV
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a neighborhood touched by violence twice in two weeks, overnight gunfire injured one person and sent bullets into a North Augusta home where kids were sleeping. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a male was shot multiple times when he was leaving a home in...
Prayer vigil held to help bring Keith Styburski home
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF)- A local family drew on their church community for help to keep hopeful about their missing loved. Those who know Keith Styburski joined in prayer for his return. “Let’s bow our heads together,” said the pastor of Miracle Baptist Church in Hephzibah. “Father, we come to you tonight as a group of […]
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wayneboro police say they’ve caught a man who threw a temper tantrum at a local fast-food drive-thru, reaching in to dump beverages and trash. The incident was caught on a video released by police on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they said they’d captured the suspect, identified...
ACSO warning residents about scammers attempting to collect money over the phone
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office wants to put the public on notice about callers attempting to scam residents out of money. According to the ACSO, scammers are attempting to get money by telling callers that they have missed jury duty or have outstanding fines that need to be paid immediately […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies fight rising tide of shootings, slayings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to track violent crime numbers in Augusta after a recent shooting victim was sent to the hospital. We’ve checked the number of reported aggravated assaults in 2022 and how it measures up to other cities similar in size. Shootings like these are...
Man throws ‘temper tantrum’ at Ga. drive-thru, dumps tea on workers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Police in east Georgia are searching for a man they say lost his temper at a drive-thru. Surveillance video shows the man reach through the drive-thru window and pour at three dispensers of tea onto the ground and onto the workers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
wfxg.com
DA issues statement in infant death case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - District Attorney Jared Williams spoke with FOX54 in the case of 6-month-old Samson Scott, who died under suspicious circumstances last week. When Samson Scott's parents, Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott, were arrested Wednesday in connection to their infant's death, the FOX54 News Now team began poring over documents on the death of another child, Samson's older brother Travis, who died while in the parents' care in 2021.
wfxg.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault and battery
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WFXG) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested for kidnapping as well as assault and battery that occurred on the 100 block of Chalet North Ct. On Sunday, a woman reported to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety that the man, Daquelvin Brighthop, had broken her arm after the two got into an argument on October 4th. An incident report obtained by FOX54 reports that during that argument, the victim claims Brighthop threatened to kill her, and she reported that this was not the first time he had made threats against her. Officers tell us she said that Brighthop came into her room and struck her multiple times as she attempted to shield herself. According to the victim, this is when her hand was broken.
