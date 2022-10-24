PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jeremy B. Cramer and Magen A. Cramer in favor of First Community Bank of Central Alabama, on December 12, 2014, said mortgage recorded December 17, 2014, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 2014 at Page 52384 (the "Mortgage"), and, pursuant to the laws of the State of Alabama, the undersigned First Community Bank of Central Alabama, under and by virtue of the power of sale provision and other terms contained in said Mortgage, elects to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said Mortgage due and payable, and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder, for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse of Elmore County, Alabama, at 100 E Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092, during the legal hours of sale on November 16, 2022, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at an iron pin at the NE corner of the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 01 degrees 09 minutes 29 seconds East, 891.35 feet to an iron pin in the centerline of Tanner Lane, a county maintained gravel road; thence South 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds West, along the centerline of said road (more or less), 465.33 feet to an iron pin, thence leaving said road, North 02 deg. 29 min. 07 sec. East, 894.40 feet to an iron pin on the North line of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21; thence North 89 deg. 14 min. 23 sec. East, along Half section line 408.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above-described property lies in the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 8.95 acres, more or less, and the South 30 feet is subject to ingress/egress & utility easement. According to survey by Ronald Burke, Ala. Reg. No. 16670, dated January 30, 2012. LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING PARCEL: Commence at an iron pin at the NE corner of the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 01 degrees 09 minutes 29 seconds East, 891.35 feet to an iron pin in the centerline of Tanner Lane, a county maintained gravel road; thence South 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds West, along the centerline of said road (more or less), 165.33 feet to an iron pin, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue South 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds West, along centerline of said road (more or less), 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said road, North 02 degrees 29 minutes 07 seconds East, 582.45 feet to an iron pin; thence North 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds East, 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence South 02 degrees 29 minutes 07 seconds West, 582.45 feet to the point of beginning. The above-described less and except parcel lies in the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 4.00 acres, more or less. According to survey by Ronald Burke, Ala. Reg. No. 16670, dated March 30, 2012. This property constitutes no part of customer Homestead rights. Said foreclosure sale and conveyance incident thereto are subject to the legal rights of any existing federal tax liens, mortgages, special assessments, easements, restrictions, and reservations appearing of record. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, USE OR ENJOYMENT, AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Memory Memory & Causby, LLP Client Trust Account at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Memory Memory & Causby, LLP at the address indicated below. First Community Bank of Central Alabama reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. The sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Address: Memory Memory & Causby, LLP, 469 S. McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. By: /s/ Stuart H. Memory Stuart H. Memory, attorney for First Community Bank of Central Alabama Post Office Box 4054 Montgomery, Alabama 36103 Tel (334) 834-8000 smemory@memorylegal.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 FC/CRAMER.

