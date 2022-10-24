Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood Academy to compete for fourth straight State Championship
After victories over both Pickens and Macon East, Edgewood Academy is heading to the State Championship. “This just speaks to the level of excellence we have established at Edgewood,” said head coach David DeLozier. “We care about volleyball at Edgewood. This sport matters to us, so we train and play like it.”
Wetumpka Herald
FOUR IN A ROW: Edgewood Academy volleyball sweeps Lowndes in AA state championship
There was no stopping Edgewood Academy’s quest for a fourth consecutive volleyball championship on Wednesday afternoon. Edgewood Academy swept Lowndes Academy, 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-18) in straight sets to claim the AISA Class AA volleyball state championship at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. The Lady Wildcats, which has...
Wetumpka Herald
Fear on Grier returns with Alabama’s tallest scarecrow
Holidays, especially Halloween, are special for one local family. ‘Fear on Grier’ is annual fall display by Ryan Burgener at his Wallsboro home complete with a scarecrow towering 20 feet in the air. But what makes ‘Fear on Grier’ extra special is it is done to help benefit the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Wetumpka Herald
FC/CRAMER
PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jeremy B. Cramer and Magen A. Cramer in favor of First Community Bank of Central Alabama, on December 12, 2014, said mortgage recorded December 17, 2014, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 2014 at Page 52384 (the "Mortgage"), and, pursuant to the laws of the State of Alabama, the undersigned First Community Bank of Central Alabama, under and by virtue of the power of sale provision and other terms contained in said Mortgage, elects to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said Mortgage due and payable, and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder, for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse of Elmore County, Alabama, at 100 E Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092, during the legal hours of sale on November 16, 2022, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at an iron pin at the NE corner of the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 01 degrees 09 minutes 29 seconds East, 891.35 feet to an iron pin in the centerline of Tanner Lane, a county maintained gravel road; thence South 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds West, along the centerline of said road (more or less), 465.33 feet to an iron pin, thence leaving said road, North 02 deg. 29 min. 07 sec. East, 894.40 feet to an iron pin on the North line of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21; thence North 89 deg. 14 min. 23 sec. East, along Half section line 408.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above-described property lies in the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 8.95 acres, more or less, and the South 30 feet is subject to ingress/egress & utility easement. According to survey by Ronald Burke, Ala. Reg. No. 16670, dated January 30, 2012. LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING PARCEL: Commence at an iron pin at the NE corner of the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 01 degrees 09 minutes 29 seconds East, 891.35 feet to an iron pin in the centerline of Tanner Lane, a county maintained gravel road; thence South 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds West, along the centerline of said road (more or less), 165.33 feet to an iron pin, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue South 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds West, along centerline of said road (more or less), 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said road, North 02 degrees 29 minutes 07 seconds East, 582.45 feet to an iron pin; thence North 89 degrees 02 minutes 19 seconds East, 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence South 02 degrees 29 minutes 07 seconds West, 582.45 feet to the point of beginning. The above-described less and except parcel lies in the W ½ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 21, T20N, R17E, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 4.00 acres, more or less. According to survey by Ronald Burke, Ala. Reg. No. 16670, dated March 30, 2012. This property constitutes no part of customer Homestead rights. Said foreclosure sale and conveyance incident thereto are subject to the legal rights of any existing federal tax liens, mortgages, special assessments, easements, restrictions, and reservations appearing of record. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, USE OR ENJOYMENT, AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Memory Memory & Causby, LLP Client Trust Account at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Memory Memory & Causby, LLP at the address indicated below. First Community Bank of Central Alabama reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. The sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Address: Memory Memory & Causby, LLP, 469 S. McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. By: /s/ Stuart H. Memory Stuart H. Memory, attorney for First Community Bank of Central Alabama Post Office Box 4054 Montgomery, Alabama 36103 Tel (334) 834-8000 smemory@memorylegal.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 FC/CRAMER.
Wetumpka Herald
22-03784
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John A Archer and Carol A Archer, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, on December 28, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2019 Page 879; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on August 4, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, thence South 618.4 feet; Thence West 512 feet; Thence North 618.4 feet; Thence East 512 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel lying and being in the E 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and containing 7.25 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1035 Canton Rd , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 4, 2022 until October 13, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 13, 2022 until November 21, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03784 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 22-03784.
Wetumpka Herald
A2022-041, 042 AND 043
PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBERS: A2022-041, 042 and 043 TO: THE UNKNOWN FATHER, WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A. A. M. V., A MINOR, AND OF A. E. G. V., A MINOR, AND OF K. A. L., A MINOR; AND NOTICE TO JUSTIN AVERY LYNN, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, THE ALLEGED FATHER OF K. A. L., A MINOR, AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY. Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on October 17, 2022 for the adoption of A. A. M. V., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Heather Marie Lynn on February 28, 2018. Also, take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on October 17, 2022 for the adoption of A. E. G. V., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Heather Marie Lynn on February 28, 2018. Also, take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on October 17, 2022 for the adoption of K. A. L., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Heather Marie Lynn on November 4, 2009. You have the right to contest any or all these adoptions. Be advised that if you intend to contest any or all of these adoptions, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection or objections will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petitions without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: CLYDE T. BAILEY, III ATTORNEY AT LAW 231 HILL STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-9596 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2002 A2022-041, 042 AND 043.
Wetumpka Herald
COMPLETION
PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WAR Construction, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for 2022-PW7 Tennis Courts at Wetumpka Recreational Facility, located at 1178 Holtville Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092, for the Elmore County Commission, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Contractor: WAR Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 1218, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 COMPLETION.
Wetumpka Herald
199713
PUBLIC NOTICEE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE ELMORE COUNTY Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake, originally in favor of Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership on December 11, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, at RLPY Book 2002, Page 76380; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Elmore County, Alabama, on October 20, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Block B, of OakBrook Plat No. 1 as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in plat book 13 page 119. This foreclosure is subject to the Mortgage from Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake to Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership, dated 12/11/2002, recorded 12/13/2002 in the original principal amount of $96,000.00, recorded in RLPY 2002, Page 76364, Elmore County, Alabama records. Property street address for informational purposes: 65 Mulberry Court, Wetumpka, AL 36092 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 15 Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Rd. N.E., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee. Newspaper: The Wetumpka Herald Publication Dates: 9/14/2022, 9/21/2022, 9/28/2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 8, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 199713.
Wetumpka Herald
22-40638
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lester R. Brett and Laura C. Brett, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. DBA Supreme Lending, A Texas Corporation , on December 26, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2013 and Page 607; being modified by Home Affordable Modification Agreement in RLPY Book 2018 Page 48031; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, Block E, Indian Hills Subdivision Plat No. 1 Revised, as said Map appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 7 at Page 104.. Property street address for informational purposes: 200 Tacoma Drive , Coosada, AL 36020. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. , ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-40638 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 22-40638.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/BUTLER, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND P. BUTLER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-321 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RAYMOND P. BUTLER, deceased, having been granted to PATRICIA L. BUTLER on October 20, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. PATRICIA L. BUTLER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND P. BUTLER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: MITCHELL E. GAVIN ATTORNEY AT LAW 1258 LEE STREET PO BOX 248 ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35011 256-329-2211 megavin@bellsouth.net Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/BUTLER, R.
Wetumpka Herald
Mercer selected as new Elmore County Commission chairman
Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer will serve as the chairman of the Elmore County Commission as commissioner Troy Stubbs steps down to assume his role representing District 31 in the Alabama House of Representatives. Stubbs is the Republican nominee and faces no opposition for the seat in Montgomery in next...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/GRAVES, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSE L. GRAVES, JR., CASE NO: 2022-210 DECEASED NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JESSE L. GRAVES, JR., deceased, having been granted to JACQUELINE ZEIGLER, who is also known as JACQUELINE ZEIGLER GRAVES, on October 20, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JACQUELINE ZEIGLER, who is also known as JACQUELINE ZEIGLER GRAVES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JESSE L. GRAVES, JR., DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: JAMES D. FANCHER FANCHER LAW 105 4 th STREET NORTH CLANTON. ALABAMA 35045 205-530-1313 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/GRAVES, J.
Wetumpka Herald
Chad Wilson named Male Country Vocalist of the Year in Josie Awards
It’s been 25 years since Alexander City native Chad Wilson has been on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. “When I was 17 and a senior at Benjamin Russell, I entered a competition advertised in the newspaper,” Wilson said. “I ended up winning it and going to the finals. At 17 years old I performed two songs at the Grand Ole Opry. I didn’t win the competition, I came in third.”
Wetumpka Herald
JU-2016-245.06
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF: Elizabeth Weathers CASE No: JU-2016-245.06 NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Regina Weathers also known as Regina Gamache (mother) You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Elmore County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to Elizabeth Weathers, born on August 17, 2015, at Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner's attorney, Alan H. Polson, Alabama State Department of Human Resources, Legal Office, P.O. Box 304000, Montgomery, Alabama 36130, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for January 12, 2022, at 1:30 P.M. at the Elmore County Judicial Complex in Wetumpka, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose. ELMORE COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 JU-2016-245.06.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/BORDEN, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-311 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, deceased, having been granted to CAROLE DURHAM BORDEN on October 18, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CAROLE DURHAM BORDEN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. KYLE JOHNSON CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C. 150 SOUTH PERRY STREET MONTGOMERY, AL 36104 PO BOX 2069 MONTGOMERY, AL 36102 334-241-8000 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/BORDEN, R.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/LACKEY, M.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA ANN BALL LACKEY, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022- 320 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to LOUIS HERBERT LACKEY, III as Executor on the 19th day of October, 2022, by the Honorable John Thornton, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. LOUIS HERBERT LACKEY, III EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA ANN BALL LACKEY, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2 and 9, 2022 EST/LACKEY, M.
Wetumpka Herald
‘GOT TO LIVE GOOD’ Wetumpka resident celebrates 100th birthday
Jackie Sumners isn’t native to Wetumpka but can remember the opening of the Bibb Graves Bridge. Sumners celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the Jeanette Barrett Civic Room. Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said he was going to hire Sumners to work for the City of Wetumpka.
Wetumpka Herald
BIDS
PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project No. SM-CE-PF-21-032 Eclectic, Alabama Separate sealed BIDS for Drainage Improvements for Panther Palace Park for the Town of Eclectic will be received by the Town of Eclectic at the Eclectic Town Hall, 145 Main Street, Eclectic, Alabama 36024 until 10:00 A.M., C.S.T., November 17, 2022 and then said office publicly opened and read aloud. Drainage Improvements for Panther Palace Park: Construct a sloped paved ditch, install a 12-inch and 4-inch underground drain line, 12" storm drain line and grade existing terrain for drainage off the park. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following location: Eclectic Town Hall, 145 Main Street Eclectic, AL 36024 Larry E. Speaks & Associates, Inc. 535 Herron Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Copies may be obtained at the office of the Larry E. Speaks & Associates, Inc. located at 535 Herron Street, Montgomery, AL upon payment of $100.00 for each set. Any unsuccessful bidder, upon returning such set promptly and in good condition, will be refunded his payment, and any non-bidder upon so returning such a set will be refunded $50. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on November 8, 2022, at 10 A.M. C.S.T. at the Town of Eclectic Town Hall. Attending the Pre-Bid Conference is not mandatory to bid on this project. The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E. O. 11246. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 30 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. This project is being funded by the Community Development Block Grant program. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 BIDS.
