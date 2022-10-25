Read full article on original website
Related
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
CNET
A Vet's List of Worst Cat Breeds: 'I Could Never Support Their Breeding'
Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikTok videos. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick (yay for mongrels!). So of course he had to eventually turn to our feline friends.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Four Cat Breeds He'd Never Choose
Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikToks. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick. (Yay for mutts!) So of course he had to eventually turn to our feline friends. Simpson-Vernon's...
Handsome hounds, pretty pooches: BARK looking for dogs to be faces of new pet food
Is your phone’s camera roll full of pictures of your dog? One company wants to feature the country’s most photogenic pooches to be the faces of its new dog food. BARK is embarking on a journey to find ten doggos to be the “Next Top Dog Models” for its new breed-specific dog food, BARK Food.
KTEN.com
The Best Dog Breeds for Families Living in a House
Originally Posted On: https://hands2paws.com/top-dog-blog/the-best-dog-breeds-for-families-living-in-a-house/. Dogs are always welcome additions to families. Here are some of the breeds of dogs that are well suited to families and first-time dog owners in a house. Can you believe that there are 350 breeds of dogs that are recognized by the World Canine Federation?
dogsbestlife.com
Is a Saint Bernard the right dog for you?
If you’re thinking about bringing a dog into your home, you probably have an idea of some characteristics that you’d like, if not precisely, the breed (or mix) you desire. It’s critical to study everything about the breed you’re considering, especially if you’re considering adopting one of the largest dog breeds.
petpress.net
7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
Experts Warn Pet Owners Not To Dress Their Dogs Up For Halloween
Pet experts say putting your pet in a costume causes them anxiety.Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash. The holiday season brings viral videos and social media posts of dogs in cute Halloween and Christmas costumes. No one denies that the canine photos in their costumes are adorable. According to NPR, experts want the public to know that dressing your pet up could be dangerous, and you should avoid it if you can.
Comments / 0