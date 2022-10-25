ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

kpq.com

Apple Truck Rollover Blocks SR 24 South of Othello

Update: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. SR 24 was reopened around 6:13 a.m. Original: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:24 p.m. A semi truck transporting apples rolled over and blocked SR 24 south of Othello for several hours Wednesday. Around 10:45 a.m., a semi truck carrying a load of apples...
OTHELLO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season

Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]

Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.

