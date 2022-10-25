Read full article on original website
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
kpq.com
Apple Truck Rollover Blocks SR 24 South of Othello
Update: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. SR 24 was reopened around 6:13 a.m. Original: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:24 p.m. A semi truck transporting apples rolled over and blocked SR 24 south of Othello for several hours Wednesday. Around 10:45 a.m., a semi truck carrying a load of apples...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Grant County Election Ballots Don’t Fit Envelope – What Now?
Election night is a week away and there's already a problem with ballots in Grant County, Washington. You know the drill: Fill out your ballot, put it in the security envelope, and then place it in a larger envelope to drop in the ballot box. Easy enough. What's Wrong with...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season
Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
Shelter in Place Continues Near Burned Moses Lake Fertilizer Plant
Last night, the Grant County Sheriff's office issued a shelter in place advisory for citizens who are downwind from the burned Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant. Sunday afternoon, the GCSO and Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the plant, which is located about three miles southeast of Moses Lake. By...
Chronicle
Washington Man Gets No Jail Time for Making Hallucinogen for Religious Ceremonies
WATERVILLE — A former Rock Island man won't serve jail time after he was convicted of conspiring to manufacture a hallucinogen he says was intended for religious ceremonies. Jay Daniel Doty, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony.
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
