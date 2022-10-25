Read full article on original website
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
wfxg.com
Meteorologist Alex Carter joins FOX54 team
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Alex Carter joins WFXG Fox 54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM. Alex is a North Alabama native who received his education from the...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
walterborolive.com
Mural, mural on the wall
Mural, mural on the wall, how does Colleton County School District prioritize its money haul? Tuesday, October 18th at the CCSD board meeting it was brought to light that a large sum of monies was allocated for mural projects for at least two of the schools in the district. Superintendent,...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
districtadministration.com
With COVID no longer a major crisis, what is keeping district leaders up at night?
Which K-12 challenges are keeping your fellow superintendents and principals up at night now that COVID is no longer an all-consuming crisis? And what are public school leaders looking forward to with the pandemic no longer clouding every inch of the horizon?. Superintendent Marcella Shaw, of the Barnwell County Consolidated...
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Gamecocks enter top 25 with win over Texas A&M
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks hosted the visiting Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on a cool but beautiful night for football. The stadium was sold out for this SEC matchup and the crowd seemed even more energized than usual. It could have been added excitement from the S.C. State Fair going on across the street, but more likely, it was from the always loud Gamecock faithful, hoping to see South Carolina win for the fourth time in a row.
wfxg.com
Student injures another student with a blade at Stallings Island Middle School
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - A Stallings Island Middle School student was charged Wednesday morning after they allegedly used a "retractable breakaway blade" to cut the hand of another student, the school district says. The district says teachers and administrators were notified and were able to confiscate the weapon without further...
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County leaders call for expanded voter access
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials confirm Richmond County has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state. That’s based on the total number of registered voters and how many come out. We spoke to leaders in Augusta who are calling on the Richmond County Board of...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Keaton Haze Creech
Cliff and Victoria Creech of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Keaton Haze Creech. He was born on July 20, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
thelocalpalate.com
Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
coladaily.com
Prisma Health announces CEO appointment for two Columbia locations
Prisma Health has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Anthony Jackson has been appointed to serve as the CEO for the two locations, selected for his 30 years of leadership in the healthcare industry. According to Prisma Health, Jackson...
Renaming of 5th Street Bridge approve by commission committee
A commission committee is recommending Freedom Bridge as the new name of the 5th Street bridge and removing the plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis. the bridge's former namesake
thepeoplesentinel.com
David Kenner seeks re-election to Barnwell County Council (District 2)
David Kenner is seeking re-election to his District 2 seat on Barnwell County Council. The life-long resident of Blackville and Barnwell County wants to keep making a difference in his community.
