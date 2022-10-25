ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell County, SC

thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
wfxg.com

Meteorologist Alex Carter joins FOX54 team

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Alex Carter joins WFXG Fox 54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM. Alex is a North Alabama native who received his education from the...
AUGUSTA, GA
walterborolive.com

Mural, mural on the wall

Mural, mural on the wall, how does Colleton County School District prioritize its money haul? Tuesday, October 18th at the CCSD board meeting it was brought to light that a large sum of monies was allocated for mural projects for at least two of the schools in the district. Superintendent,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
HARLEM, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Gamecocks enter top 25 with win over Texas A&M

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks hosted the visiting Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on a cool but beautiful night for football. The stadium was sold out for this SEC matchup and the crowd seemed even more energized than usual. It could have been added excitement from the S.C. State Fair going on across the street, but more likely, it was from the always loud Gamecock faithful, hoping to see South Carolina win for the fourth time in a row.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County leaders call for expanded voter access

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials confirm Richmond County has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state. That’s based on the total number of registered voters and how many come out. We spoke to leaders in Augusta who are calling on the Richmond County Board of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Keaton Haze Creech

Cliff and Victoria Creech of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Keaton Haze Creech. He was born on July 20, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
BARNWELL, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
EDGEFIELD, SC
coladaily.com

Prisma Health announces CEO appointment for two Columbia locations

Prisma Health has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Anthony Jackson has been appointed to serve as the CEO for the two locations, selected for his 30 years of leadership in the healthcare industry. According to Prisma Health, Jackson...
COLUMBIA, SC

