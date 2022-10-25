Some of the best stories don't adhere to the rules: There's no middle act for Patrick Mahomes and the NFL: He was barely more than an unknown through most of his college days, then shot up draft boards thanks to his raw talent and scouting buzz. Still, he was panned for his decision making, throwing style and pretty much every other facet of his game that made him what he became. Which is kind of crazy, isn't it? Anyway, there's no montage here. Patrick Mahomes made the NFL believe almost immediately. Written and produced by Steven Godfrey Edited by Brian Torres.

2 DAYS AGO