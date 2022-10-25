Read full article on original website
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
Why Nio Stock Plunged Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. With today's fall, the electric vehicle (EV) stock extended its steep losses from the previous day and was down 15.8% through the week and a staggering 45% in one month, as of this writing. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging.
Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today
Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result. So what. After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Danaher Stock a Buy?
No one said investing was easy. And you will struggle to find anyone who says that the recent results of life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) were easy to understand. The company's earnings and revenue are moving around a lot due to the impact of COVID-19-related revenue, and that's creating a confusing picture. However, after sifting through the numbers and data, it's clear that Danaher's underlying growth looks strong, but there are question marks around its mid-term outlook.
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
Here's Why Apple Stock Soared Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 7.6% on Friday after the technology titan's sales and profits exceeded investors' expectations. Apple's revenue rose 8% year over year to $90 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended Sept. 24. The tech leader's growth would have been even more impressive had the U.S. dollar not appreciated so sharply against many international currencies. "We would have grown in double digits without the foreign exchange headwinds," CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with CNBC.
These 2 Stock Winners Topped Apple's Big Gains Friday
The stock market soared on Friday, ignoring one high-profile earnings miss among the largest companies in the market and instead focusing on the relatively solid performance from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). By the end of the session, gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were between 2% and 3%.
Why Raymond James Financial Stock Soared 18.4% This Week
The share price of Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) jumped 18.4% this week, climbing to $119 per share from last Friday's close through today's closing bell, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has been one of the top performers on the market this year, up 18% year to date.
Why Rumble Stock Is Absolutely Crushing the Market This Week
Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are up a whopping 63% this week, as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For comparison, the S&P 500 is only up 3.6% over this time. Helping boost its full-week gains, Rumble stock was also up 15% on Friday alone even though there wasn't any real news from the company.
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
Chipotle Is Crushing It Even With Decades-High Inflation. But Is the Stock a Buy?
The biggest change to financial markets in 2022 has been the return of inflation across the globe. The Consumer Price Index is up 8.2% over the past 12 months in the United States. That's one of the highest readings in decades and has major implications across the economy. For businesses...
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 56% to 94% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has declined by 31% in 2022, and that's even after spending the last two weeks staging a spirited recovery. While it has been a painful time for many investors with tech-focused stock portfolios, the silver lining is that this environment presents several opportunities to buy stock in quality companies at a discount.
