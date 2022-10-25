Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.

