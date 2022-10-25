Read full article on original website
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Why seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare
A majority of seniors are expected to select Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare plans this enrollment season and a new Commonwealth Fund study shows it's largely because of the perks. Why it matters: As more and more seniors consider making the switch to private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the lucrative...
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion
Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
Medicare Guide 2023: Complaints soar over misleading Medicare Advantage marketing; how to protect yourself
They’re the TV stars of a bygone era, a heroic quarterback, a starship captain and a sitcom sensation. Joe Namath, William Shatner and Jimmie J.J. Walker have been back on TV screens in recent years, working as pitchmen and urging older viewers to call in to see if they are eligible for extra Medicare benefits and bigger Social Security payments.
5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023
Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost
If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Why enrollees are choosing traditional Medicare
Forty percent of those who chose traditional Medicare over Medicare Advantage did so because of greater provider choices, according to a survey released Oct. 17 by the Commonwealth Fund. The survey firm SSRS asked 1,605 adults 65 and older who were enrolled in Medicare as their primary source of coverage...
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program's founding in 1965.
Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.
Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access
Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.
Nonprofit payers make up about a third of 5-star Medicare Advantage plans
About a third, or 31.6 percent, of the 57 Medicare Advantage plans that earned five stars from CMS in 2023 are a part of the Alliance of Community Health Plans, a trade group representing nonprofit payers. Though ACHP members hold one third of the top performing plans, they only represent...
Improvements, drug pricing changes precede Medicare open enrollment
For the first time in a long time – maybe ever – significant changes have occurred under the Medicare umbrella that should improve enrollment procedures and drug pricing for seniors just as the open enrollment period gets underway. In a recent webinar hosted by InsuranceNewsNet dubbed “Rethinking the...
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 14 recent updates
Payers are expanding Medicare Advantage plans to new markets for 2023, and many are facing increased scrutiny and legal action for overpayments. Here are 15 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 30. Ohio and New York have the most five-star Medicare Advantage plans available, while four states have...
$1,000 Sign-on Bonus: CVS Is Hiring a Customer Service Rep at $17-$27/Hour
Receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus when you start work as a remote customer service representative at CVS. The pay range for this role is $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be helping members based on their needs; explaining Aetna plans, tools and resources to...
Healthcare 7 Tips for Finding a Medicare Plan That Works for You
Feeling overwhelmed by your Medicare options? There’s a good reason for that. With more than 3,000 Medicare Advantage plans, over 700 Part D Prescription Plans available and an array of carriers offering Medicare Supplement plans, there’s a lot to consider. “Whether this is your first time enrolling in...
States with the fewest 5-star Medicare Advantage plans
CMS awarded fewer Medicare Advantage plans with five-star ratings for 2023 than in 2022. A total of 57 Medicare Advantage plans were granted top ratings this year, and some states have more options for top plans than others. Data is taken from CMS rankings and Oct. 2022 enrollment data. Some...
Every Picture Tells a Story: Medicare Advantage
Medicare, Parts A and B, provide coverage to the eligible, those over 65, and those who qualify because of a specific illness, like end-stage renal disease or due to income limitations, with coverage for hospitalization and physician care. In exchange, those beneficiaries pay monthly premiums and certain out-of-pocket costs. Medicare...
3 Easy Ways to Replace Your Medicare Card If It’s Lost, Damaged or Stolen
Your Medicare card is a very important piece of identification. It’s proof of your health insurance benefits. You’re often required to present your Medicare card when seeking care. Without it, you could end up paying a lot more out of pocket. You’ll receive your card in the mail...
