Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Manchester United side and back in the goals too. And even if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner does not believe the second tier of European football competition is befitting of his genius, it felt a lot better than where he was a week ago. This time, when the final whistle sounded at Old Trafford, he was not washed, changed and already halfway home but with his team-mates, celebrating passage to the knock-out stages of the Europa League.There is still more than pride for United to play for away to Real Sociedad next week, though....

5 HOURS AGO