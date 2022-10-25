Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Manchester United report: Red Devils identify preferred long-term successor to David de Gea
Manchester United are beginning to plan for life after the long-serving No.1
Cristiano Ronaldo scores on return to team as Manchester United see off Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Manchester United side and back in the goals too. And even if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner does not believe the second tier of European football competition is befitting of his genius, it felt a lot better than where he was a week ago. This time, when the final whistle sounded at Old Trafford, he was not washed, changed and already halfway home but with his team-mates, celebrating passage to the knock-out stages of the Europa League.There is still more than pride for United to play for away to Real Sociedad next week, though....
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
Chelsea report: Blues would prefer Serie A star to Cristiano Ronaldo, says transfer insider
Chelsea are considering adding to their attacking ranks over the next two transfer windows
Man Utd vs Sheriff Europa League result and final score tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo strikes – live
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting lineup as they sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Xavi labels Bayern Munich defeat a 'disgrace'
Xavi labels Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich last month a disgrace.
Yardbarker
Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL
After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
Soccer-Messi and Mbappe both score twice as PSG thrash Maccabi 7-2
PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice, with Neymar also on target, as the French club’s fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.
PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?
The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
CBS Sports
Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5
It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
Barcelona’s Latest Indignity Is a Costly One
Crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage again is not just embarrassing for Barcelona. It’s detrimental to a club on thin financial ice.
Liverpool Injury News: Huge Updates On Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, And Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool's training session today has provided huge updates on the fitness and injury status of Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, and Ibrahima Konate.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward must adapt to squad role as Erik ten Hag establishes authority
Twenty-five minutes before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, as the players put the finishing touches on their warm-up, the pitch-side conversation was dominated by an absent presence. Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance in the dying minutes against Tottenham last Wednesday meant he was not part of United's matchday squad against Chelsea at the...
Yardbarker
Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff: Ronaldo scores on return ahead of final day showdown with Real Sociedad
Goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United see off Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff 3-0 to set up a tense top-of-the-table clash against Europa League rivals Real Sociedad – the winners avoiding a play-off tie against the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid. It...
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 5 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. It took a moment of magic to lift Chelsea into the round of 16, with Kai Havertz popping up out of nowhere Tuesday to add another crucial Champions League goal to his resume.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
ESPN
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
Atlético Madrid Knocked Out of UCL After Bizarre Stoppage-Time Drama
The Spanish club saw its hopes for advancing come to an end in gut-wrenching fashion.
