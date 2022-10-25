Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Chicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were lower on Monday, weakened by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine, while corn and soybean prices also fell. The most active CBOT wheat...
Agriculture Online
Grains end day mixed | Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Soybeans closed at the same spot as midday, up 12¢. CBOT wheat is down 6¢ to end the day. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 5¢ as well. Live cattle are down 83¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.23. Lean hogs are up 53¢.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans give back their gains at close | October 26, 2022
Corn ended the day down a penny while soybeans are up just a penny. Wheat did better at hanging on to some gain from the day. CBOT wheat closed up 7¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is nearly flat. Live cattle are up 28¢. Feeder cattle...
gcaptain.com
Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
CNBC
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
profarmer.com
Corn export sales continue to prove weak, falling short of expectations by nearly 90 MT
Net sales of 264,000 MT for 2022/2023 primarily for China (157,800 MT, including 66,000 MT switched from unknown destinations), Mexico (109,700 MT, including decreases of 300 MT), Canada (28,400 MT), Japan (18,200 MT, including 14,700 MT switched from unknown destinations), and Trinidad and Tobago (11,000 MT, including 4,000 MT switched from unknown destinations), were offset by reductions for unknown destinations (65,700 MT) and Colombia (14,000 MT).
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
kitco.com
Lundin Mining reports net loss in Q3 2022, notes inflationary pressures and lower metal prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also produced 45 koz of gold in Q3 2022, which is 2% lower than 46 koz...
iheart.com
US grain exports hit near-record total in 2021-2022
U.S. grains in all forms (GIAF) exports for the 2021-2022 marketing year topped 122 million metric tons, the second-highest total on record. That total trails the 129 million metric tons in 2020-2021. The U.S. Grains Council analyzed USDA data to find near-record exports of ethanol helped offset losses from corn, barley, and barley products.
beefmagazine.com
Report: Beef industry growth to rest more and more on exports
A new trade report analyzing the effects of beef imports and exports highlights the strong economic value of the U.S. beef industry’s participation in a global marketplace. The report, “Assessing Economic Impact That Would Follow Loss of U.S. Beef Exports and Imports,” was authored by Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, and Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
agupdate.com
Low demand keeps grain prices stagnant
The never-ending supply of bearish U.S. demand news continues as the dollar is not expected to fall anytime soon, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “High transportation costs on the Mississippi River cannot be absorbed by exporters and the premium will not be paid by buyers,” Lawrence said. “There is no quick fix to this problem as U.S. exports could suffer well into 2023 unless something dramatic happens.”
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 432 million bushels in August
The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for October, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in August was down when compared to the previous month, but up when compared to August. 2021. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 484 million bushels...
Investors are slashing down the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike in December and beyond as the Fed hints at smaller increases
Investors on Friday pulled down expectations the Federal Reserve will issue another rate hike of 75 basis points in December and beyond. The probability of another jumbo-sized rate hike at the end of the year fell to 45% from 75% on Thursday. The moves were sparked after a report from...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans down 23¢ at close | Monday, October 24, 2022
While down overall, grain prices closed up from their lows for the day. Corn is down 2¢ to $6.82. Soybeans are down 23¢ to $13.81. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC wheat is down 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle closed up $1.70,...
kitco.com
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
Agriculture Online
Wheat falls for third day, near five-week low on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans and corn eased after closing higher on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
Agriculture Online
Grains mixed after choppy day | October 27, 2022
Corn ended the day down 3¢. CBOT wheat is down 2¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live cattle are down 15¢. Feeder cattle are down 70¢. Lean hogs are down $3.38. The S&P 500 is down 15 points. The...
NASDAQ
U.S. soy harvest 80% complete, corn 61%, ahead of average -USDA
The U.S. soybean harvest was 80% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 77% and the five-year average of 67% after a week of mostly clear skies helped speed fieldwork.
