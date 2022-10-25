Read full article on original website
Win Tix: Marc Rebillet Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Marc Rebillet Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 3 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins...
“Get Your Funk on Fridays” Halloween Party (SF)
Playing Funk, Disco and Global Grooves every Friday at Blackthorn in the inner sunset. Join us Friday for a social Halloween Edition of Get Your Funk on Fridays. We can’t wait to see all of your amazing costumes!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
SF’s Halloween Beer & Comedy Festival 2022
San Francisco’s iconic Speakeasy Brewery throws open its doors for a pop-up Halloween-themed outdoor comedy fest w/ $5 pints & rare flavors. Speakeasy Ales & Lagers has been defiantly brewing small batches of beer in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood since 1997. Come celebrate Halloween with a special...
Ice Immersions: Guided Breath Work (SF)
Are you up for challenge ? If this is your first time participating in a ice immersion event or you are a veteran this is for you. All Good Pizza is allowing us to use their space before they open so we can shut out all distractions and anything that is not serving a purpose. We will first do a group warmup to wake up our minds and bodies. Once we are warm and happy we will do a short guided breath exercise. After the surge of oxygen that floods our mind and body we will start the ice immersions.
Tiki Bar + Fire Bowl: Halloween Comedy Night 2022 (SF)
Show is limited to 48 people per show. TROPICAL DRINKS: Drinks Menu has lots of fun tiki-inspired drinks like Mai Tais, Hurricanes and Mango Banana Coladas plus draft beer. It’s Shipwreck Saturday w/ $5 for selected shots. KOREAN FOOD POP-UP: Serving dishes like crazy spicy Korean ramen, bibimbap, veggie...
“Nightmare in Chinatown” Halloween Bar Crawl (2022)
Join us in Chinatown for a Halloween bar crawl at Lion’s Den and 6+ other bars/clubs. Multiple dance floors, fun side quests, and great ppl. Dajia hao, annyeong, konichiwa, we got a good one for you. This will be our fourth and biggest party in SF (300+ on eventbrite). Our community is growing and we’re excited to bring everyone back together for an amazing Halloween Costume Party/Bar Crawl in Chinatown, SF.
San Jose’s Epic “Pixar” 2022 Halloween House (Oct. 29-31)
San Jose’s Epic “Pixar” 2022 Halloween House (Oct. 29-31) Visit the Albertson Halloween House, a do-it-yourself community-supported project, located in downtown San Jose. The house typically welcomes 800–1500 trick-or-treaters and their parents annually and has been a source of family fun since 2002. The theme for...
The Bay Area’s 2022 “Haunted Car Wash” (Oct. 29-31)
The Bay Area’s 2022 “Haunted Car Wash” (Oct. 29-31) Forget regular old haunted houses, especially during this socially-distant times. How about a haunted car wash? Enjoy three days of fog-filled tunnels, spooky lights and creatures lurking at San Jose “Tunnel of Terror.”. Every year is a...
Pop Up Halloween Party: Bring Your Own Costume (SF)
Artists selling work + spooky tunes + GF Filipino-inspired treats from Meryienda + Vegan Food from Avery Zeus + tarot + live model (Sterling Hawkins / Sondr) + spoopy party!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SF’s Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park May Be Renamed
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco’s Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park may be renamed. The picturesque man-made lake with pedal boats, a waterfall and Chinese pavilion was named after California Assemblymember William Stow, who was speaker in 1855. The politician, who was unapologetically and outspokenly anti-Semitic throughout his tenure, also served briefly on the San Francisco parks commission in 1889.
2022 World Cup Village & Watch Parties Coming to SF
This November and December, San Francisco’s downtown will come alive with soccer. Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced today that they will host a World Cup Village – combining public viewing parties alongside food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities – for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
SF’s Polk Street “Trick or Treat” Trail 2022
Join Discover Polk CBD, Russian Hill Neighbors, & Lower Polk CBD for an afternoon of family-focused Halloween fun up and down Polk Street. From 11am to 3pm, we’ll have child (candy) and adult (e.g. wine tastes, tiny beers, and cheese samples, etc.) trick-or-treating at dozens of Polk Street merchants from Union Street to all the way to Geary!
SF Skate Park Gets a $200K+ Makeover
The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department recently rolled out improvements to the Waller Street Skate Park, 751 Stanyan St.,—a project spearheaded by local skaters who helped shape its inclusive design that honors its street skateboarding roots. The skateboarding area on the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park has...
Berkeley’s Halloween Parade and Costume Contest (2022)
If you’ve got little ones who are interested in parades and costumes, put them in costume and join others from around Berkeley for our annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest. Halloween Parade and Costume Contest. Monday, October 31, 2022, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm. Frances Albrier Community Center,...
Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market
This Saturday October 29th is the Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market! We are suuuuper stoked and also a little sad to say goodbye! It’s been such a fun time getting to know each vendor and having access to such amazing local food and artisanal products this summer and fall.
“Space Explorers: The Infinite” VR Experience in Richmond (Oct. 13-Nov. 30)
Space Explorers: The Infinite, is the world’s first and largest virtual reality experience about Space. Located at The Craneway Pavilion, the exhibit welcomes Space fanatics, experience-seekers, families and guests alike to journey into this one-of-a-kind immersive experience and witness Space like never before. Through this interactive excursion, guests will be taken on a 60-minute journey into Space as they roam freely within a full-scale 3D replica of the International Space Station (ISS). Explorers will be welcomed to interact with objects aboard the ISS, admire breathtaking sights of Earth that only a handful have ever seen before, and experience firsthand what life is like in Space as they witness real astronauts going about their daily routines – all without ever leaving the ground.
SF Tops National Geographic’s “Best of the World” Destinations for 2023
Thanks to National Geographic for naming San Francisco to their annual list of the world’s best destinations for travelers, 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, and we couldn’t agree more. San Francisco made this year’s list as a fantastic family-friendly destination under their Family: Inspiring Journeys for...
